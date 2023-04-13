Carvana’s 12-story car vending machine is now open along I-35W in north Fort Worth

A 12-story high rise is looming over north Fort Worth – but it’s not the traditional tower that usually comes to mind.

Pre-owned car seller Carvana just opened its first Fort Worth car vending machine along Interstate 35W. The 12-story steel and glass structure can house up to 43 vehicles for display and distribution. Caravana’s new location at 8741 North Freeway has options for in-person car pick up or at-home delivery to customers.

Customers can select a car online, come in-person to receive an oversized Carvana coin, use the coin to start the car vending machine and watch their car move down the vending machine structure.

Carvana market operations manager Matt Plummer said Fort Worth shoppers will have access to the chain’s national inventory of thousands of cars.

“We all know things are a bit bigger in Texas, so now we’re proud to offer a larger-than-life car buying experience to Fort Worth residents,” Plummer said in a release.

The Fort Worth vending machine is the sixth in Texas and the 36th in the country. The new location has a seven-day return policy, does not offer test drives before purchasing a vehicle and is closed on Sundays. The new facility is also a few blocks away from North Fort Worth’s AllianceTexas Development, home to Alliance Town Center and Heritage Trace Parkway.