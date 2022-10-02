Caruso cuts into Bass' lead, poll finds, as L.A. mayoral race heads into final weeks

Benjamin Oreskes
·8 min read
L.A. mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso after Wednesday's debate.
Developer Rick Caruso, left, and Rep. Karen Bass greet each other after the Sept. 21 mayoral debate at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rick Caruso has made significant progress in the race for mayor, closing a large part of the gap with Rep. Karen Bass since August, but the billionaire businessman still trails by double digits among the people who are likeliest to vote.

Those findings from the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, sponsored by The Times, highlight key dynamics as the mayoral race heads into its final weeks:

Bass, backed by most of the elected Democratic leadership in California, has a strong hold on her fellow partisans, who make up the bulk of the Los Angeles electorate. Caruso, backed by tens of millions of dollars from his personal fortune, has a path forward, but one that depends on getting potential supporters who are not frequent voters to show up for a mayoral election with few other major draws on the ballot.

Still, Caruso, whose ubiquitous visage recently returned to the region's airwaves, has gained ground from a month ago. Among all registered voters, he's now behind by just 3 percentage points, 34%-31% — within the poll's margin of error. That's down from a 12-point gap in August.

Among likely voters, however, Bass continues to lead by 15 points, 46%-31%, down from a 21-point lead a month ago.

Determining which voters are likely to turn out in an election is a complicated task for pollsters. The Berkeley poll, which was accurate in the June primary, defines likely voters as those who have a history of voting in recent elections and who indicated they were highly interested in voting this fall.

Those likely voters tend to be older, richer and whiter and are more likely to be registered Democrats and to identify as strongly liberal than the electorate as a whole.

"The actionable information in a poll is with likely voters because elections are decided by people who actually vote," said Bill Burton, a Democratic strategist and former aide to President Obama who worked on Councilman Joe Buscaino's mayoral campaign and is supporting Bass.

The path forward for Caruso, the poll suggests and outside analysts concur, is to push up turnout among voters who so far appear less interested in the race.

That would include many Latino voters, whose engagement in the race so far lags behind other groups. Caruso and Bass are running close to even among Latino voters, while Bass has a large lead among Black voters — she's one of only two Black members of the Los Angeles congressional delegation — and among white voters.

Caruso has a well of potential support among voters who have cast ballots in at least some previous elections but whose level of interest in the race was too low for pollsters to deem them likely voters. Angelenos who voted in at least one previous election and said they were only moderately interested in voting favored Caruso over Bass 33%-14% with about half undecided. A similar margin held among respondents who indicated they had a low interest in voting.

Caruso brings several major assets to the effort to motivate those voters: This fall he is slated to spend at least $20 million on TV advertising, according to data from media tracking firm AdImpact. He has also invested heavily in a canvassing and door-knocking operation aimed at motivating less engaged voters. Those operations are firmly focused in communities that are predominantly Latino — like Boyle Heights and the east San Fernando Valley.

Working against him is a history of fairly low turnout in municipal elections and a lack of other compelling races on the ballot. Although there are several contested congressional elections in the region, none are in the city of Los Angeles, and most of the statewide races in California do not appear competitive.

"I don't think there's any reason for anybody to show up in this election who isn't organically already going to show up in this election. What I mean by that is if you're not always voting, you're not showing up," said Orange County pollster Adam Probolsky, who does extensive work in the city, including polls of the mayoral race and research for opponents of a property sales tax that will be on the November ballot. The proceeds of that proposed tax, which Caruso opposes and Bass hasn't taken a position on, would mostly fund the construction of housing for homeless and poor Angelenos.

Latino voters show a stark gap between those who are engaged in the race and those who are not. Bass leads 36%-29% and is viewed more favorably among Latino likely voters; with the broader pool of all registered Latino voters, Caruso leads 34%-25% and has a slightly higher favorability.

A similar phenomenon plays out in the populous San Fernando Valley, where Bass and Caruso are essentially tied, 41%-40%, among likely voters, but Caruso leads by a dozen points, 40%-28%, among registered voters. In August, registered voters in the Valley favored Caruso by just 2 points.

In addition to reminding people he's on the ballot and getting his supporters to vote, Caruso has begun to attack Bass relentlessly on the air and the web — for a scholarship she received to attend USC's school of social work and a speech she gave at a Scientology event more than a decade ago. Bass has hit back in advertising of her own, trying to tie Caruso to the college admissions bribery scandal, which occurred when he was on USC's board.

The current poll began surveying voters just as Caruso began his barrage of general election advertisements. That onslaught appears to have had an effect on Bass' image in at least some key parts of the city.

In August, 61% of registered voters on the Westside had a favorable view of Bass. That number has dropped to 43% in the current poll, with 27% saying they had an unfavorable view and 30% saying they had no opinion.

Across the city, Bass is viewed favorably by 53% of likely voters and 40% of registered voters. Just a quarter of voters in either category have an unfavorable view of her.

"The negative advertising must be having some effect there," said Berkeley IGS poll director Mark DiCamillo, who has been surveying California voters for decades.

"Whenever people are changing their minds about a candidate, it usually happens in two stages. It doesn't go from 'I like them' to 'I hate them.' It goes from 'I like them' to 'I'm not sure,' and that's where we are with the overall electorate — on the Westside anyways."

Despite the drop in favorability, the survey found that voters perceived Bass to be more honest, ethical and experienced than Caruso, while the businessman was thought to be more fiscally responsible.

Bass has focused on building her strength among Democrats and liberals — emphasizing her history as an advocate for abortion rights and characterizing her opponent as an interloper who only became a Democrat to run for mayor.

Caruso had been a Republican for much of his adult life. He says he switched parties because the GOP became too extreme. He insists he favors abortion rights and always has even though in the past he's financially supported antiabortion politicians, including Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican Senate leader.

Even with Caruso's $62-million outlay on this campaign and deep investments in turning out the vote, the composition and demographics of who shows up on election day or mails in ballots heavily favor Bass.

Among registered voters who are Democrats, Bass leads by about 25 percentage points, and among likely voters who are registered Democrats, she leads by nearly 40 points. This advantage among the city's largest voting bloc has been in place since the primary.

One issue that potentially could still shake up the race, however, is homelessness, said Probolsky. Anger over the problem might bring infrequent voters to the ballot box, he said.

The poll found that voters feel homelessness has an effect on their lives and believe the mayor is capable of doing something about the crisis. Among likely voters, 91% said that homelessness affects their life directly or indirectly, and 55% said that the mayor can have a major effect in solving the crisis. Another 30% said the mayor can play only a minor role in solving Los Angeles’ homelessness problem.

Bass has put forward a plan to bring 15,000 people indoors by trying to wring as much as possible out of the current system in order to expand interim and permanent housing.

That's a far smaller scale than Caruso envisions. He wants to build 30,000 interim housing units in his first year in office. To realize this expensive plan, he wants to build tiny houses for 15,000 people and temporarily place another 15,000 people in “sleeping pods” in existing structures, such as warehouses and empty buildings.

Caruso continues to speak out loudly about the issue and attempts to tie Bass to policy failures of previous administrations and the growing count.

For voters, "there's no reason for me to show up this election unless I'm passionate about always voting — with one caveat, and that is homelessness," Probolsky said.

"If that's all he talks about between now and [election day], he could possibly bring some of those people to actually show up."

The Berkeley IGS poll was conducted Sept. 22-26 among 1,688 Los Angeles registered voters, of whom 1,349 were deemed likely to vote in the November election. The sample was weighted to match census and voter registration benchmarks. Because of weighting, precise estimates of the margin of error are difficult, but the results are estimated to have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points in either direction for the full registered voter sample and 4 points for the likely voter sample.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019 campaign

    Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton (4-10) has dropped a CFL record-tying 14 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium. And with the Elks' faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they'll host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) on Saturday night. The combination of an Edmonton loss and Saskatchewan win over Winnipeg on Friday night would eliminate the Elks from playoff contention. Edmonton is 0-6 at home this season, having been outscored 214-101. Five of those l

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Nick Nurse hails continuity and Raptors' health ahead of NBA season

    The Toronto Raptors have more returning players than any other team in the NBA and at training camp in Victoria, BC, Nick Nurse has a 20-man squad at full health to work with.&nbsp;