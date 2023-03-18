Carton Market Size to Reach USD 128.8 billion by 2029, With 5.2% CAGR Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·7 min read

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Carton Market value is expected to reach USD 128.8 billion by 2029, growing at a 5.2% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029. As consumers become more aware of the impact of packaging on the environment, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Carton packaging is made from renewable materials and is easily recyclable, making it a popular choice for many businesses.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Carton Market

The global Carton Market Size is expected to grow at more than 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 128.8 billion by 2029 from USD 85.54 billion in 2022. A carton is a type of packaging typically made from paperboard that is suitable for food, pharmaceuticals, hardware, and many other types of products. Folding cartons are usually combined into a tube at the manufacturer and shipped flat (knocked down) to the packager.

Industry Development:

  • February 2021 - Capital Bra, a German rap star, launched his BraTee ice tea brand in collaboration with UniBev GmbH. The variety of iced teas were packed in Pure-Pak cartons. The rap star ordered over 6 Mn cartons before the launch of the product.

  • April 2021 - SIG announced the construction of a new plant in Queretaro, Mexico. The company announced an investment of about USD 45 Mn in the new plant over the period of 2021-2023. The new plant will have a technologically advanced production capacity covering printing, cutting, and finishing of the carton packs.

Get Sample Copy of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2774/carton-market/#request-a-sample

Carton Market Overview

The carton market refers to the industry that produces and sells various types of carton packaging materials. Cartons are made from paperboard or cardboard and are used to package a wide range of consumer goods, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and household items.

The carton market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, the growth of e-commerce, and the rising demand for convenience and portability in packaging. In addition, the increasing emphasis on product safety and quality has led to the development of innovative and advanced carton packaging materials that offer enhanced protection and durability.

The market is segmented by material type, product type, and end-use industry. The major types of carton packaging materials include paperboard, corrugated board, and folding cartons. Folding cartons are the most widely used type of carton packaging due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and convenience.

The end-use industries of the carton market include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, household items, and others. The food and beverage industry is the largest end-use segment, accounting for the majority of the demand for carton packaging. This is driven by the increasing demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals, as well as the growing popularity of eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Overall, the carton market is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the growth of e-commerce, and the rising demand for convenience and portability in packaging.

Report Attribute

Details

Carton Market size value in 2022

USD 85.54 billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 128.8 billion

Market Growth rate

CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2022

Historical data

2018 - 2020

Forecast period

2023 - 2029


Request Free sample pages to learn more about this Carton Market report.

Companies Covered in Carton Market Report:

  • Huhtamaki Group

  • Amcor Limited

  • Tetra Pak Inc.

  • International Paper Company

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GMBH

  • Sealer Air Corporation.

Report Benefits

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Carton Market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Carton Market leaders.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Browse Full Premium Report | Carton Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2774/carton-market/#report-outlook

The carton market is experiencing significant industry development, driven by various trends and innovations. Some notable industry developments include:

  • Introduction of advanced carton packaging materials: Manufacturers are constantly developing new and innovative carton packaging materials that offer enhanced protection, durability, and sustainability. For example, some new materials are designed to be moisture-resistant, while others are made using biodegradable or compostable materials.

  • Increased focus on customization: With growing competition in the market, many manufacturers are offering customizable carton packaging solutions that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of individual businesses. This customization may include unique shapes, sizes, and designs that help products stand out on store shelves and in e-commerce channels.

  • Growing adoption of digital printing: The use of digital printing technology in carton packaging is becoming increasingly popular. This allows manufacturers to produce high-quality, custom-designed packaging on demand, reducing waste and improving efficiency.

  • Expansion of global reach: The carton market is expanding rapidly in emerging economies, where there is a growing demand for packaged goods. Many manufacturers are investing in new facilities in these regions to meet the growing demand.

  • Increased focus on sustainability: As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Many manufacturers are responding by developing eco-friendly carton packaging materials and investing in sustainable production practices.

Overall, these industry developments are driving growth and innovation in the carton market, allowing manufacturers to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers around the world.

Carton Market Segmentation:

By Products

By End Use

By Region

  • Paperboard

  • Container Board

  • Corrugated Board

 

  • Food & Beverage

  • Personal Care

  • Home Care

  • Healthcare

  • Retail

  • Others

 

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

  • How big is the Carton Market?

  • What is the Carton Market growth?

  • Which segment accounted for the largest Carton Market share?

  • Who are the key players in the Carton Market?

  • What are the factors driving the Carton Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Beverage Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Pouch, Carton), Material Type (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), Product Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy Beverages), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Food Packaging Film Market by Plastic Films Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate) and Application (Food, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Product, Industrial & Others) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Flexible Packaging Market by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamine, Polyvinyl chloride, Polystyrene) Type (Stand Pouches, Flat Pouches, roll stocks) Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

Corrugated Packaging Market by Product Type (Single wall board, Single Face board, Double wall board, Triple wall board), Packaging Type (Box (Slotted Box, Folder Box, Telescope Box, Die Cut Box), Crates, Trays, Octabin, Pallet), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Home Care Products, Personal Care Products, E Commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Others) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Latest Stories

  • Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese car maker Toyota's St Petersburg plant may be transferred to the Russian state entity NAMI, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday, according to the state-run TASS news agency. "The transfer of Toyota's Russian asets to NAMI is being considered," Manturov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a business congress. NAMI, Russia's Central Automobile and Engine Research and Development Institute, has already snapped up plants from Renault and Nissan.

  • Expert Says ‘Silent Crisis’ with Retirement Savings Looms Worldwide — How To Act Now

    Government-sponsored retirement programs face a math problem: People are living longer at the same time that younger working-age populations are decreasing. This has contributed to dwindling funds for...

  • Vietnam's VinFast says three sales executives have left EV company

    Vietnamese electric-vehicle (EV) start-up VinFast said on Friday three senior sales and customer-service have left the company this week. In a statement to Reuters, VinFast said Gareth Dunsmore, deputy chief executive for global sales and marketing, had left "due to personal reasons and we respect his decision". VinFast said two other U.S.-based executives had left because of "changes in the management model and specific business requirements": Greg Tebbutt, who had been chief marketing officer, and Craig Westbrook, former chief service officer.

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    Depending on what stage you're at in life, you may either be thinking very carefully about retirement, or not worrying much about it at all. Do You Have a Money Question? Ask an ExpertWith a Recession...

  • Gas price drops for second day in a row

    The price of gas is down again on P.E.I. Friday morning, following an unscheduled reduction on Thursday, and so are prices for heating oil and diesel. It was the regularly scheduled review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The minimum price at the pump for gasoline fell six cents to $1.556, diesel was down 5.8 cents to $1.888. The maximum price for heating oil was down 5.2 cents to $1.314. Gas prices have been up and down for most of the year, but the Friday morning pric

  • Russian diesel has been sitting in Sudan waters for over 2 weeks because Moscow can't find buyers

    The Adamas I ship, which stacked Russian diesel-type cargoes in late January, has been stuck in North African seas for over 20 days, per Bloomberg.

  • Author and £20k life coach bans ‘TERFs’ from applying for personal assistant job

    A life coach who publicly criticised JK Rowling for her views on gender has banned “TERFs” from applying to be her assistant.

  • N.S. Health exec pleads with doctors to change the story around recent retirements

    Thousands of Nova Scotia physicians received an email Thursday imploring them to help "change the narrative" after doctors in several news stories blamed a lack of support from the province for their decision to retire. Dr. Nicole Boutilier, vice-president medicine for Nova Scotia Health, issued the plea as part of a regular Nova Scotia Health electronic newsletter. "Recent media has been dominated with family doctors announcing retirements and a lack of support to stay in practice from Nova Sco

  • Airlines ‘routinely ignore’ compensation rules, with one carrier worst of all

    New research has revealed the continuing problems faced by travellers trying to enforce their rights over delayed and cancelled flights.

  • Repsol scraps plans for east coast Canada LNG terminal

    (Reuters) -Repsol has decided against developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada's east cost because it would cost too much to ship the gas to the terminal, the company said on Thursday. Spanish company Repsol had been looking into developing an LNG export terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick, to supply European markets, part of a global push to secure alternative supplies to Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine. But to reach the terminal gas would have to be transported thousands of kilometres from western Canada, requiring new pipeline capacity through Canadian provinces and northeastern U.S. states that in the past have resisted fossil fuel development.

  • Volkswagen unveils affordable ID. 2all EV for under $30,000 to European markets

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to highlight Volkswagen's latest EV which is set to be priced under $30,000 in European markets.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rejects call for silence on hot-button issues

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Friday urged shareholders to reject proposals that it avoid discussing hot-button social and political issues, and competing proposals that it disclose more about its climate change and diversity efforts. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also urged the rejection for a second straight year of a shareholder proposal that Buffett, 92, let someone else be chairman, while remaining chief executive. Berkshire's recommendations were disclosed in its annual proxy filing, ahead of its May 6 annual meeting.

  • Spanish company drops LNG terminal in New Brunswick citing high costs to ship gas

    FREDERICTON — The Spanish company behind a proposal to export liquefied natural gas to Europe through a terminal in Saint John, N.B., has announced it will not go ahead with the project because the costs are too high. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday he was disappointed by Repsol's decision to drop the project but not completely surprised because he was aware of issues surrounding costs. "I was anticipating something that would be probably unattractive economically, but obviously d

  • SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing to join "biggest-ever" US business mission to Vietnam

    SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing are among the companies joining the "biggest-ever" U.S. business mission to Vietnam next week to discuss investment and sales opportunities in the booming Southeast Asian nation, the organiser said. More than 50 companies, including defence, pharmaceutical and tech firms, will participate in the mission organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council, an industry body, according to a list seen by Reuters. Vietnam, with a population of 100 million people, also has a rapidly-growing consumer market as its middle class expands.

  • 9 U.S. Cities That Will Pay You to Move There in 2023

    About two hours northwest of Birmingham and two hours southwest of Nashville is The Shoals, an area of Alabama near the Tennessee border (and river, as seen in the photograph) that is known for its historic music scene (stars like Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, and the Rolling Stones made hit records at the local FAME Studios). The region comprises four cities: Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia. Move to any of them as a remote worker from anywhere outside of the state’s Colbert and Lauderdale counties and the Shoals Economic Development Authority will award you up to $10,000, with the conditions that you make at least $52,000 a year and are able to relocate within six months of acceptance to the Remote Shoals program.

  • US oil production will remain at 'historically high volumes’ through 2050: New government report

    A new report from an independent agency of the government projects oil production could increase between now and 2050.

  • Yukon gov't to appeal court decision quashing approval of mining project near Mayo

    The Yukon government is appealing a court decision that quashes the approval of a mining project near Mayo, Yukon. It's the latest in an ongoing dispute between the territorial government and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun (FNNND) over a project in the First Nation's traditional territory. The First Nation filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court in 2021, soon after the Yukon government gave the green light to Vancouver-based Metallic Minerals Corp.'s project. The quartz exploration proj

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's companies racked up a $400,000 DoorDash bill, documents show, after reportedly giving staff $200 a day to spend on food deliveries

    Sam Bankman-Fried's companies also spent nearly $600,000 at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, over 10-times what previous court filings suggested.

  • Bank turmoil drags oil prices down to 15-month low

    US crude inventories grew more than expected last week, suggesting the Fed's tighter monetary policy is weighing on the demand outlook.

  • Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said. Its strategy aligns with a wider trend of carmakers seeking greater control over parts of the supply chain traditionally left to third parties, from energy generation to raw material sourcing, as they compete for scarce resources they urgently need to meet electrification targets. Europe's biggest carmaker wants its battery unit PowerCo to become a global battery supplier, as well as meet half its own demand with plants mostly in Europe and North America, Thomas Schmall told Reuters in an interview.