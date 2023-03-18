Carton Market Size to Reach USD 128.8 billion by 2029, With 5.2% CAGR Report by Exactitude Consultancy

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Carton Market value is expected to reach USD 128.8 billion by 2029, growing at a 5.2% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029. As consumers become more aware of the impact of packaging on the environment, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Carton packaging is made from renewable materials and is easily recyclable, making it a popular choice for many businesses.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Carton Market

The global Carton Market Size is expected to grow at more than 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 128.8 billion by 2029 from USD 85.54 billion in 2022. A carton is a type of packaging typically made from paperboard that is suitable for food, pharmaceuticals, hardware, and many other types of products. Folding cartons are usually combined into a tube at the manufacturer and shipped flat (knocked down) to the packager.

February 2021 - Capital Bra, a German rap star, launched his BraTee ice tea brand in collaboration with UniBev GmbH. The variety of iced teas were packed in Pure-Pak cartons. The rap star ordered over 6 Mn cartons before the launch of the product.

April 2021 - SIG announced the construction of a new plant in Queretaro, Mexico. The company announced an investment of about USD 45 Mn in the new plant over the period of 2021-2023. The new plant will have a technologically advanced production capacity covering printing, cutting, and finishing of the carton packs.

Carton Market Overview

The carton market refers to the industry that produces and sells various types of carton packaging materials. Cartons are made from paperboard or cardboard and are used to package a wide range of consumer goods, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and household items.

The carton market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, the growth of e-commerce, and the rising demand for convenience and portability in packaging. In addition, the increasing emphasis on product safety and quality has led to the development of innovative and advanced carton packaging materials that offer enhanced protection and durability.

The market is segmented by material type, product type, and end-use industry. The major types of carton packaging materials include paperboard, corrugated board, and folding cartons. Folding cartons are the most widely used type of carton packaging due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and convenience.

The end-use industries of the carton market include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, household items, and others. The food and beverage industry is the largest end-use segment, accounting for the majority of the demand for carton packaging. This is driven by the increasing demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals, as well as the growing popularity of eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Overall, the carton market is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the growth of e-commerce, and the rising demand for convenience and portability in packaging.

Report Attribute Details Carton Market size value in 2022 USD 85.54 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 128.8 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029





Companies Covered in Carton Market Report:

Huhtamaki Group

Amcor Limited

Tetra Pak Inc.

International Paper Company

Constantia Flexibles Group GMBH

Sealer Air Corporation.

Report Benefits

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Carton Market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Carton Market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

The carton market is experiencing significant industry development, driven by various trends and innovations. Some notable industry developments include:

Introduction of advanced carton packaging materials: Manufacturers are constantly developing new and innovative carton packaging materials that offer enhanced protection, durability, and sustainability. For example, some new materials are designed to be moisture-resistant, while others are made using biodegradable or compostable materials.

Increased focus on customization: With growing competition in the market, many manufacturers are offering customizable carton packaging solutions that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of individual businesses. This customization may include unique shapes, sizes, and designs that help products stand out on store shelves and in e-commerce channels.

Growing adoption of digital printing: The use of digital printing technology in carton packaging is becoming increasingly popular. This allows manufacturers to produce high-quality, custom-designed packaging on demand, reducing waste and improving efficiency.

Expansion of global reach: The carton market is expanding rapidly in emerging economies, where there is a growing demand for packaged goods. Many manufacturers are investing in new facilities in these regions to meet the growing demand.

Increased focus on sustainability: As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Many manufacturers are responding by developing eco-friendly carton packaging materials and investing in sustainable production practices.

Overall, these industry developments are driving growth and innovation in the carton market, allowing manufacturers to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers around the world.

Carton Market Segmentation:

By Products By End Use By Region Paperboard

Container Board

Corrugated Board Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Home Care

Healthcare

Retail

Others North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

