Cartier Introduces New Pebble-Shaped Watch

Cartier has added a new model to its watch lineup, comprising iconic and timeless pieces such as the Tank and Santos. This time around, the London branch of the jeweler and watchmaker has introduced a limited edition, pebble-shaped design from its archives, also known as the "Baseball."

The timepiece, limited to 150 numbered pieces only, comes in a circular 18-carat yellow gold case with a tilted square dial. Originally created in the '60s when Cartier London brought out some of the most unusual watch designs such as the Crash in 1967, the Maxi Oval in 1969 and the Double Strap in 1970, the 36mm Pebble features Roman numerals on an eggshell-colored dial. The design is complete with a beige calf leather strap and gold pin buckle, and comes equipped with the Manufacture 430 MC movement, which is one is Cartier's flattest hand-wound movements.

Priced at £40,000 GBP (approximately $45,354 USD), the Cartier "Baseball" Pebble -- limited to 150 pieces only -- will be available in November.