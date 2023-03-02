The Carters: What you know may be wrong (or not quite right)

·5 min read

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Exaggeration, misinformation and myth have always infected politics – even before social media took it to the extreme.

Misconceptions take especially strong hold where U.S. presidents are concerned: sometimes their advantage, sometimes not. Some claims relate to policy, others to their biographies and personal traits.

That George Washington story about the cherry tree? Apocryphal. And his teeth weren’t actually made of wood. (At least some of his “false teeth” were taken from the mouths of enslaved persons.) There’s no evidence that William Howard Taft ever got stuck in a bathtub. (He was the heaviest president on record, though, at more than 300 pounds.)

James Monroe wasn’t the principal force behind the Monroe Doctrine. (That would be his secretary of state and future president John Quincy Adams.) And Richard Nixon wasn’t actually impeached. (He resigned before the full House could vote on the matter.)

As former President Jimmy Carter receives home hospice care at the age of 98, misconceptions about his life are coming into focus as well. Most are rooted in some truth but need more context:

MISCONCEPTION: Ronald Reagan freed the American hostages in Iran.

MORE ACCURATE: Carter and his administration negotiated their release, but Tehran wouldn’t free them until after Reagan’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 1981.

THE DETAILS: Iranian revolutionaries stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979. They would hold 52 U.S. citizens for 444 days. From the outset, Carter resolved not to start a shooting war in response. He authorized a rescue mission in the spring of 1980, but mechanical problems forced the helicopter operation to abort and one crashed, killing eight servicemen.

Carter, a Democrat, continued diplomatic efforts but suffered politically amid intense news coverage of the crisis. He lost in a Nov. 4 landslide to the Republican Reagan. A final round of negotiations began in Algeria after. The U.S. delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State Warren Christopher. Iradays n and the U.S. finalized terms for the hostages’ release on Carter's final full day in office, Jan. 19, 1981, and Carter remained in the Oval Office the next morning, Inauguration Day, seeing through details. They were released shortly after Reagan was sworn in. Reagan then sent Carter to West Germany to greet the freed Americans.

MISCONCEPTION: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter founded Habitat for Humanity.

MORE ACCURATE: The Carters have been Habitat’s most famous endorsers and volunteers. But the organization was established by wealthy businessman Millard Fuller and his wife, Linda, as an outgrowth a Georgia commune where the spent time in the 1960s.

THE DETAILS: Habitat grew out of the housing ministry of Koinonia Farm, a multiracial commune in Carter’s home county that was ostracized in the days of Jim Crow segregation. In 1965, Fuller came to the farm for what he’d later describe as spiritual renewal.

Carter biographer Jonathan Alter details that Martin Luther King Jr. befriended Koinonia's white founder, Clarence Jordan, during the civil rights movement. But the non-profit organization was accused in Georgia courts of being a communist front, and King’s inner circle considered it radical. Jordan was beaten on the streets of Americus, a short distance from Plains. Against this backdrop, Alter writes, Jimmy Carter kept his distance. Jordan’s nephew, Hamilton Jordan, would become Carter’s White House chief of staff. Alter records the younger Jordan, who died in 2008, saying his uncle viewed Carter as “just a politician.”

Koinonia’s local housing programs were formalized as the “Fund for Humanity” in the late 1960s. Carter was running for governor then. The Fullers established Habitat for Humanity in 1976, the year Carter won the presidency. The Carters’ first volunteer Habitat build was in New York City in 1984. That became the annual Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which would eventually build, renovate or repair 4,400 homes in 14 countries. The Carters worked alongside more than 104,000 volunteers, by The Carter Center's count.

MISCONEPTION: Jimmy Carter was an unabashed liberal.

MORE ACCURATE: Carter was a moderate politician, campaigned deliberately and, once in office, pursued policies that don't fit easily under one label.

THE DETAILS: Carter sought the presidency in 1976 as an outsider in a party largely controlled in Washington by New Deal liberals and Kennedy loyalists. Carter was a “Southern Democrat” who never gelled with Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, who challenged him in a damaging 1980 primary. Carter had described himself in Georgia as both “conservative” and “progressive,” depending on the issue, the audience and the campaign. Sometimes he even used those words together.

He was a good-government policy wonk who spent considerable political capital reorganizing government in Atlanta and then Washington. He pushed windfall taxes on big oil (unsuccessfully) but frustrated fellow Democrats on spending priorities and added little to the national debt compared to all his successors (less than $300 billion in four years). The deregulatory era often associated with Reagan actually began with Carter loosening regulations on airlines, trains and trucking.

Carter advocated for a national health program but his top health care bill failed because it didn’t go far enough for party liberals, including Kennedy. Carter grew more openly progressive as a former president, voting for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primaries. But he also warned his party ahead of 2020 not to move too far left if they hoped to defeat then-President Donald Trump.

MISCONCEPTION: Jimmy Carter is married to “RAHZ-lyn,” and he was there when she was born.

MORE ACCURATE: It’s “ROSE-lyn,” and he met her as a newborn – but not immediately.

THE DETAILS: Eleanor Rosalynn (again, “ROSE-lyn”) Smith was born in Plains on Aug. 18, 1927. The nurse who delivered her was Lillian Carter, the future president’s mother. But Jimmy Carter, who was born Oct. 1, 1924, was back on the family farm in nearby Archery, outside Plains. “Miss Lillian” brought her her son back to the Smiths' house a few days later to see baby Rosalynn, who is now 95.

As for the pronunciation, remember the flower. The former president's affectionate name for her might help, too. He often calls her “Rosie.”

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • Matt Gaetz Shut Down By Pentagon Official For Pushing Chinese Propaganda At Hearing

    The Florida Republican introduced the ultranationalist Global Times tabloid during a House hearing where he argued for the U.S. to stop aiding Ukraine.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine updates

    A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.

  • The ‘God Emperor’ Who Could Cost Trump the Election

    Charisma Media founder Steve Strang is one of the most influential Evangelicals in America. He's also a big fan of Ron DeSantis

  • Trump mocked after revealing his plan to end Ukraine war: ‘Knock heads and get it done’

    The former president made the vague comments in a radio interview

  • Putin’s Nightmare Insurrection Could Hang on This One Vegetable

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayVladimir Putin’s gastro-political strategy to maintain a chokehold on Russia and conquer Ukraine is hard to digest. Many might find it inedible.Forensic banking investigators, who’ve spent the past year tracking the assets of Putin and his oligarchs, told The Daily Beast the Russian president is now using cabbage to garnish his traditional recipe of mass arrests, pervasive assassinations, and heaping portions of propaganda.C’mon

  • Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to secret January 6 footage. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have little to say about it.

    Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Trump Stiffed Local Cops. Now It’s Coming Back to Bite Him.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail—and the size of his MAGA rallies—has ebbed and flowed, one standard operating procedure for the former president has remained constant: Whenever possible, stiff the contractors.For all the “back the blue” merchandise one can buy at a Trump rally, finding an event where the cops actually working it had their overtime covered by the campaign is surprisingly difficult. But there’s a cost for Trump, too; the he

  • DeSantis' new memoir skips juicy details about his life that could emerge in a presidential bid. Here's what he left out.

    DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.

  • Bedraggled Troops Declare ‘Glory to Russia’ in Saddest Video Ever

    Gleb Garanich/ReutersRussian troops vying for control of a Ukrainian stronghold after weeks of failed attacks have tried to boost morale with a video message from the frontline—that appears to show them abandoned and dying.The brief video made waves on pro-war Russian Telegram accounts Wednesday, with a string of propagandists praising the “powerful” message as a testament to the Russian spirit.“Hello to everyone,” says the man filming the video, identified as a Russian tankist fighting against

  • Finland starts construction of Russia border fence as lawmakers give final approval for NATO bid

    Finland has started building a fence along parts of its 1,340km (832-mile) border with Russia amid security tensions with its neighbour over the Ukraine war. The Finnish Border Guard says the 200km of barrier fence will improve security and help stop disruption if Moscow decides to weaponise mass migration against Helsinki. Work began on the project on Tuesday and comes as Finland's lawmakers passed legislation on Wednesday giving approval for the country to join NATO.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

    The former party boss is urging the GOP to clean house of Trump's "MAGA grifters."

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Taiwan says 25 Chinese planes, 3 ships sent toward island

    China sent 25 warplanes and three warships toward Taiwan on Wednesday morning, the island's Defense Ministry said, as tensions remain high between Beijing and Taipei’s main backer Washington. The ministry said 19 of those planes crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone while the ships were continuing to operate in the Taiwan Strait. It said Taiwan responded by scrambling fighters, dispatching ships and activating coastal missile defense systems to “closely monitor and respond.”

  • India leads world in cutting internet access for 5th year in a row -watchdog

    India imposed by far the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2022, internet advocacy watchdog Access Now said on Tuesday, as the country topped the list for the fifth successive year. Out of 187 internet shutdowns globally recorded by Access Now, 84 took place in India, including 49 in Indian- administered Kashmir, the New York-based digital rights advocacy group said in a report published on Tuesday. "Authorities disrupted internet access at least 49 times in Kashmir due to political instability and violence, including a string of 16 back-to-back orders for three-day-long curfew-style shutdowns in January and February 2022," the watchdog report added.

  • Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

    Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. The Russian gestures of support for Russia's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius — underlining the tensions that are simmering in the Baltic nations between the Baltic majorities and the countries' sizeable Russian minorities.