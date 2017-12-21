Carter leads No. 4 Duke to 104-40 rout of Evansville

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Fourth-ranked Duke had 11 days to dwell on the loss that cost the Blue Devils their No. 1 ranking - and more importantly, 11 days to finally spend some quality time on the practice court.

They wasted no time taking out their frustrations on Evansville.

Duke routed the Purple Aces 104-40 on Wednesday night behind a season-best 27 points from freshman Wendell Carter Jr. - who said the team practiced every day during the break.

Practice time was scarce before that, with the Blue Devils playing 12 games and criss-crossing the country from Nov. 10-Dec. 9.

''We just zeroed in on what we need to do as a team, and we just practiced that,'' Carter said. ''Everybody got familiar with what we're going to do as a team, no matter what.''

Marvin Bagley III added 18 points and Grayson Allen finished with 16 to help the Blue Devils (12-1) bounce back from their lone loss with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Duke blocked nine shots, forced a season-best 21 turnovers and turned them into 39 points against a slow-paced Evansville team.

Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points to lead the Purple Aces (10-3), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Evansville entered allowing an average of 61.9 points per game. The Blue Devils nearly had that at halftime, leading 58-18 the break.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 13 points to help Duke put this one out of reach early. The Blue Devils needed just 13 1/2 minutes to build a 20-point lead and 2 1/2 more minutes to go up by 30.

They hit 12 of their first 16 3-point attempts and finished with a season-high 16 3s after shooting 27 percent from long range in the 89-84 loss at Boston College on Dec. 9.

BIG PICTURE

Evansville: The Purple Aces like to play slowly - frequently milking the shot clock into the low teens or longer before taking their first shot or, more often, stumbling into a turnover - and that deliberate style worked against them as the Blue Devils methodically stretched their lead into the 20s and well beyond.