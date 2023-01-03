Carteav Appoints New Strategic Investors to Active Business Advisors

Autonomous vehicle developer names strategic ‘dream team’ to guide the next stage of Carteav’s growth and market adoption

Rishon LeZion, Israel, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carteav, a leader in autonomous low-speed vehicles (ALSV) in managed areas for transporting people and goods, today announced the appointment of three strategic investors to active business advisors for the company. Industry leaders with extensive knowledge and experience in the automotive and passenger transportation industries Rick Wagoner and Mark L. Joseph and Laurence Geller from the hospitality industry, will provide expert guidance and support to Carteav at this critical phase of its growth.

The new members are:

Rick Wagoner, former chair and chief executive officer of General Motors and investor in numerous automotive startups

Mark L. Joseph, former CEO Transdev North America, LATAM, UK/Ireland, former CEO Veolia NA, former Chief Development Officer (Global) of Transdev. He is currently CEO of Mobitas Advisors

Laurence Geller, former founder, president and chief executive officer of Strategic Hotels & Resorts, and Chairman of Geller Capital Partners

“From the first time I met the Carteav team, I was impressed with their unique vision and innovative perspective on how to create a true autonomous vehicle operation in a fast, safe and cost-efficient manner,” said Rick Wagoner, former CEO of General Motors. “I’m excited to invest in the company and look forward to working with the Carteav team going forward.”

“I am very excited to join this great company and group of advisors at Carteav. Carteav has a really impressive team and technology, and a very practical approach to gain rapid adoption and scaling,” said Mark L. Joseph, CEO of Mobitas Advisors. “Carteav is solving a major problem in an area where there is enormous demand. We have already identified a number of customers eager to deploy the Carteav solutions.”

“I see future widespread market adoption for Carteav in the hospitality market. I have no doubt about it. Carteav has designed the next generation of low-speed vehicles. That's why I have invested in the company and have now joined as an active business advisor,” said Laurence Geller, Chairman of Geller Capital Partners.

Carteav delivers a complete end-to-end solution for autonomous transportation in managed areas, such as resorts, retirement communities, hospitals, factories, universities, golf courses, airports, residential communities, car-free zones, and other applications. The new strategic investors will bring their knowledge and experience to help Carteav disrupt and revolutionize the autonomous low-speed vehicle (ALSV) marketplace.

"We are very pleased to welcome three esteemed names from the business world to the Carteav team. Rick, Mark and Laurence all bring deep experience from their respective industries. With three industry luminaries on board, we expect to gain new automotive strategic partners to develop our market as well as new hospitality partners to integrate our solution,” said Avinoam Barak, CEO of Carteav. “Our autonomous low-speed vehicles solve challenging problems such as unmanageable complexity, high cost, and regulatory issues while making transportation safe in managed areas. We look to Rick, Mark and Laurence to lead us to the next level in market adoption.”

The Carteav team will have its autonomous low-speed vehicles on display at three industry events this month, kicking off at CES 2023 January 5-8 in Las Vegas, the 2023 PGA Show, January 24-27 in Orlando, and the Anfas Hotel Equipment 2023 January 17- 20 in Antalya, Turkey.

About Carteav

At Carteav, our mission is to create and distribute autonomous low-speed vehicles (ALSVs) that inspire mass-market adoption on a global scale. With our unique approach, challenging problems such as unmanageable complexity, high cost, and regulatory issues can all be overcome. Carteav is an end-to-end solution for autonomous vehicles in managed areas. Learn more at https://carteav.com/product/

