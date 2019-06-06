Carson Wentz agrees to 4-year extension with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a four-year contract extension with quarterback Carson Wentz.

The team announced the news Thursday afternoon. The deal will keep Wentz under contract through 2024.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the extension is for $128 million with more than $107 million guaranteed. The deal also includes escalators that can boost the value of the extension to $144 million, according to the report.

Record guarantee

The deal is the largest guarantee for an NFL quarterback, eclipsing the $107 million deal Russell Wilson signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz responded to the deal on social media with a message about playing for “the most passionate fans in the world.”

“Can’t even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of this great city for this many more years,” Wentz said. “It means the world to me.”

Wentz recently completed his third season with the Eagles after being selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Wentz’s injury history

He earned Pro Bowl honors after the 2017 season, but sat through the team’s Super Bowl run after suffering ACL and LCL tears in Week 13.

Wentz played through back issues last season before ultimately shutting down with a stress fracture.

Carson Wentz has a new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Getty)

Nick Foles spelled Wentz during the team’s Super Bowl run and in the playoffs last year. The Eagles remained confident in Wentz as their quarterback of the future, allowing Foles to leave for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency during the offseason.

The Eagles followed through on that faith by extending Wentz while he’s still on his rookie contract.

In three seasons, Wentz has compiled a 92.5 quarterback rating while throwing for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions with a 63.7 completion percentage. In 40 starts, he’s averaged 253.8 passing yards per game.

