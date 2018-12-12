Carson Wentz reportedly not expected to play vs. Rams, could sit rest of the season

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t technically eliminated from the NFL playoff race, but it’s not looking good. And they might be going forward without their quarterback.

Carson Wentz is dealing with a back injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said he isn’t expected to play on Sunday night when the Eagles play the Los Angeles Rams. What’s more, Wentz might be held out the rest of the season depending on what happens Sunday, Rapoport said. The implication being, if the Eagles are officially eliminated from the playoffs, there wouldn’t be much reason to bring Wentz back for the final two weeks and risk further injury.

Perhaps that changes, even this week. But a bad season for the Eagles is getting worse.

Carson Wentz hasn’t had great encore to tremendous 2017

The last time Wentz and the Eagles played the Rams in Los Angeles, Wentz came in as a top MVP candidate and perhaps the best young quarterback in football.

Wentz tore his ACL against the Rams, and that gave Nick Foles a chance to become an Eagles legend. Foles led the Eagles to a championship, winning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Wentz has been good this season, but nowhere near MVP contention. He has started 11 games, with 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s not the same threat running the ball as he was last season. He looks like a quarterback in the first year back from ACL surgery.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP pointed out that Wentz was limited to one day in practice in Weeks 6, 7 and 8. It’s possible the back issue, described by Eagles coach Doug Pederson as spasms, has been affecting him all season. It would explain a lot.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have fallen hard, from 13-3 and a title a year ago to 6-7 and barely hanging on to any hope of making the playoffs.

We’ve seen the Eagles win big without Wentz before, but this is a much different Eagles team.

Eagles have had a disappointing season

The Eagles won’t be expected to beat the Rams on Sunday. They wouldn’t even with Wentz, but it becomes a lot tougher without their starting quarterback.

Because nobody seems to want to grab the NFC’s second wild-card spot, the Eagles could lose and still be alive in the playoff race. The Eagles will have to evaluate everything as it pertains to Wentz playing, not just this week but in Weeks 16 or 17 too.

Given how underwhelming the Eagles have been this season, it might be best to start thinking about 2019.

