Carson Wentz raises $500,000 at 2nd annual charity softball game

On May 31, 29 Philadelphia Eagles players and 15,000 fans came out to Citizens Bank Park for a home run derby and softball game to benefit The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation.

Wentz, with the help of his Philadelphia Eagles teammates, raised $500,000 at his 2nd annual AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game.

The AO1 Foundation benefits three ministries, Haiti Sports Complex, Outdoor Ministry and Thy Kingdom Crumb and the funds raised will benefit the foundation’s mission to “uplift individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people.”

The participants were separated into two teams, Team Offense and Team Defense.

Team Offense consisted of Carson Wentz, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Zach Ertz, Corey Clement, DeSean Jackson, Wendell Smallwood, Nate Sudfeld, Jordan Howard, Jason Kelce, Richard Rodgers, Stefen Wisniewski, Miles Sanders, JJ. Arcega-Whiteside, Dallas Goedert, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson.

Rodney McLeod, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Nathan Gerry, Rasul Douglas, Jake Elliott, L.J. Fort, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Malik Jackson, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cameron Johnston and Rick Lovato made up Team Defense.

The players seemed to have a great time trading in their shoulder pads and helmets for baseball gloves and bats.

Jason Kelce wore a black crop top, Richard Rodgers won the home run derby and Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to win the game for Team Offense in walk-off fashion.

Richard Rodgers nearly hit the upper deck a few times during the home run derby at the @AO1Foundation Softball Game pic.twitter.com/7ZDPBNv928 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 31, 2019

SHOT CALLED.@ZERTZ_86 @goedert33 & RICHARD RODGERS WITH BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK HOMERUNS TO WALK IT OFF FOR TEAM OFFENSE #AO1LeaveYourMark pic.twitter.com/Z0yZghC80o — AO1 Foundation (@AO1Foundation) June 1, 2019

On June 3, Wentz announced that he will be hosting a second charity softball game on June 26. He will return to his alma mater, North Dakota State University, for a home run derby and a seven-inning softball game with members of the NDSU football team. The rosters have not been released yet.

In the two years of hosting this event, Wentz has raised $1.35 million for community service.