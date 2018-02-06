Carson Wentz proposed to his girlfriend the day after the Super Bowl

Carson Wentz is having himself a pretty good week.

One day after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Maddie Oberg on the top of a castle-looking building we can only assume is a Medieval Times.

He shared the good news — she said yes! — with the world on Tuesday.

She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough! pic.twitter.com/OPr0kilabh — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2018





No word on if Wentz can get Nick Foles to attend the wedding shower in his stead.

Oh, we kid.

Wentz, of course, was in contention for a MVP season when he tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 12. Oberg has been there with him as he’s started his road back to being the Eagles’ regular starter in 2018.





From the looks of the engagement picture, it looks like he’s already getting some good mobility back.

Congratulations to the happy couple!