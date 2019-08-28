Carson Wentz has an Amazon store dedicated to his love of hunting

If you’re a big Philadelphia Eagles fan in search of some chest waders or a tree stand, you can combine those two things thanks to Carson Wentz.

Wentz, the Eagles’ $128 million quaterback, has opened up an Amazon.com storefront (h/t to Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer). At amazon.com/carsonwentz, you can find practically any hunting-related item you need.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app.]

Wentz’s love of the outdoors is nothing new. He has never been shy about his passion for hunting and fishing (and that has led to some criticism). It’s just a little odd to have an NFL quarterback trying to sell you a rifle scope online.

Carson Wentz is selling hunting supplies

Scroll down on Wentz’s Amazon page and there’s a minute-long video advertisement. Wentz is sitting around a campfire with his dog. Then he’s in a tree stand, dressed in a full camouflage hunting gear.

“Here’s the deal, this is what I love to do,” Wentz says in the video from his tree stand. “I love being in the woods, I love the outdoors, I love hunting and fishing. If you do too, we’ve got something for you.”

There’s a wide variety of items on Wentz’s storefront. There are tents, binoculars, archery targets and a pistol loader. There’s also meat bars and trail mix, if you’re hungry. The Carson Wentz Store has you covered.

Wentz has a passion for the outdoors

Wentz has had to defend his hunting before. He posted a happy birthday tweet to his hunting dog, which included a picture of a stack of dead birds he and his dog presumably hunted together, and that didn’t sit well with some.

Story continues

But being an outdoorsman is clearly a passion. He has starred in an Outdoor Channel reality show, “Wentz Bros Outdoors.” He went on a hunting trip in New Jersey with baseball superstar and Eagles fan Mike Trout.

Wentz clearly doesn’t need whatever money he’ll make off his Amazon store. It seems he just wants to share the love of his top hobby.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has an Amazon store dedicated to hunting gear. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: