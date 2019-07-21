Carson, Percillier lead Canada to fifth-place finish at World Rugby U20 Trophy

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil — Nick Carson scored two tries and captain Will Percillier added a try and six conversions as Canada downed Kenya 52-13 on Sunday in the fifth-place game at the World Rugby U20 Trophy.

Antoine de la Fontaine, Michael McCarthy, Tyler Rowland, David Richard and Siaki Vikilani also scored tries for Canada.

Canada was coming off a 78-26 win over Hong Kong 78-26 Wednesday in round-robin play, its first victory at the second-tier tournament.

The Canadians opened the eight-country event with losses to Tonga and Portugal.

Canada defeated the United States 44-33 and 23-5 to earn the right to represent North America at the tournament.

This year's fifth-place finish improves Canada's seventh-place result from last year.

The Canadians made it to the final in 2013 and 2015 but lost both times.

This year's Canadian team featured 12 players from B.C., nine from Ontario, two each from Alberta and Quebec and one from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian Press