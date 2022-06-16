Carson Daly's Son Jackson, 13, Interviews Pro Golfer Justin Thomas as They Bond Over Their Dads

Carson Daly got to make one of his son's dreams come true — right before Father's Day.

Daly's 13-year-old son Jackson interviewed another famous father/son duo, reigning PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, 29, about his dad, former PGA Pro Mike Thomas, for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, anchored by Lester Holt.

In one portion of the interview, Jackson talks to Justin about getting into the sport because of their dads.

"So for kids who are trying to get into golf — because I got into golf because of my dad — you got into golf because of your dad, but if kids don't have dads that like to golf, what do you think is the best way to get into it?" Jackson asks.

"That's a good question. I think just to be able to enjoy it," Justin replies. "When you're 13 years old, you shouldn't look at golf as a job. You should be enjoying that."

Carson Daly and his son

Carson Daly/Instagram

Daly, who is also dad to daughters Etta Jones, 9, London Rose, 6½, and Goldie Patricia, 2, says he's found the sport to be a way for him to bond with Jackson. The TV personality says he learned to golf from his stepfather Richard Caruso, who died in 2017.

"[He] drank Cutty Sark, worked hard, loved golf. Golf would be the sport that brought our relationship together," Daly recalled after losing Caruso and mom Pattie Daly Caruso in a matter of weeks. "He taught me so much about life and really the man that I am. I'm grateful that I had 85 years with him. He was an incredible person."

Carson Daly and Son Jackson, 13, Team Up For Father-Son Interview With Pro Golfer Justin Thomas and His Dad

Carson Daly/Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, Jackson asks Justin the best life lessons he's learned from golfing.

"I would say one of the best lessons golf has given me is honestly patience," Justin shares. "I'm fortunate, once you get to a certain level, you get to go to some unbelievable places, meet some unbelievable people and do some unbelievable things."

Story continues

Justin stops the interview at that point as his dad comes into the room. "You're good Dad, come on in."

Jackson offers a slight laugh in response. "My dad sometimes does that when I'm interviewing people."

NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, anchored by Lester Holt, streams every Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on NBCNews.Com, NBC News Apps (TVs and Mobile), the NBC News YouTube channel, and Peacock.