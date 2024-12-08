Carson Beck injury update: Georgia awaiting MRI results on QB, per Kirby Smart

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provided a brief injury update on quarterback Carson Beck on Sunday.

The ninth-year coach announced during his appearance on ESPN during the network's College Football Playoff selection show that Georgia is still awaiting MRI test results on Beck – putting his status for the CFP as the No. 2 seed up in the air.

Beck sustained an upper-body injury in the winding seconds of the first half of Saturday's SEC championship win over No. 4 Texas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a sack.

"I'm still trying to get that knowledge myself. He did get to have an MRI this morning. We should be getting those results here in the next few hours," Smart said Sunday on ESPN.

Beck finished 7 of 13 passing for 56 yards in the first half against Texas in the SEC championship. The 6-foot-4 quarterback ranks third in the SEC among quarterbacks in passing yards this season at 3,485 and first in touchdown passes at 28.

Here's the latest on Becks' injury as Georgia heads into its first-round bye of the College Football Playoff:

Carson Beck injury update

The injury itself came on a Hail Mary attempt near the 50-yard line at Mercedes Benz Stadium when he was taken down by Texas' Trey Moore for a sack. Members of Georgia's training staff immediately ran out onto the field to tend to Beck after the play was finished.

Carson Beck took a big shot there pic.twitter.com/23lj7W4qKF — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024

Shortly after being ruled out for the second half, ABC's broadcast showed Beck getting his right elbow wrapped in ice by a trainer on the sidelines.

After being sidelined for the entire second half, Beck returned on the last play of the game to hand the ball off to Trevor Etienne, who scored the game-winning touchdown for the Bulldogs. The reason Beck had to come back in the game was because Georgia backup quarterback Gunner Stockton got his helmet popped off following a hit at the end of a run.

Kirby Smart provides update on Carson Beck

Smart said on Sunday that the Bulldogs still don't know the extent of Beck's injury and his status for the CFP, as they are awaiting his MRI results.

"We did just have a team meeting. He was there for the team meeting but we don't know much more than we knew last night as of right now. We should be finding something out here soon."

What is Carson Beck's injury?

Smart told reporters in Atlanta after the SEC championship game that Beck has an upper-body injury.

