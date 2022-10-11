Carsey-Werner TV Taps EVP Paul Schreiber to President of Distribution

Carsey-Werner Television has tapped executive vice president Paul Schreiber to lead its day-to-day domestic distribution operations as president. The exec, who has steadily risen through the sales ranks of the company since his arrival 26 years ago, succeeds longtime North American president Jim Kraus, who will transition to occupy a senior adviser role, chief operations officer Bob Dubelko announced today.

Schreiber will lead all distribution and licensing efforts for the company’s portfolio featuring more than 2,000 half-hours of off-network scripted comedies. His responsibilities will include overseeing sales for basic cable, digital broadcasting and streaming for both the U.S. and Canada. Programming includes “That ‘70s Show,” “Roseanne,” “The Cosby Show,” “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “Grace Under Fire,” “Grounded for Life” and “A Different World.”

Additionally, Schreiber and his team will bring “The Conners,” from Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert and now in its fifth season, to the off-network market. In addition to programming sales, Schreiber will directly oversee all internal departments and external agencies including marketing, research, affiliate relations, publicity, corporate communications and digital entertainment strategies.

“Paul has played a key role in the success of Carsey-Werner Television, working closely together with Jim over their many years here together,” Dubelko said in a statement. “He has shown outstanding leadership skills since he first arrived, working tirelessly to back up Jim in sales and sales management while bringing a strategic understanding of research to his job – along with big, innovative marketing ideas that have provided incalculable promotional value to our many clients.”

Kraus arrived at Carsey-Werner more than two decades ago and worked closely with Schreiber, calling him “the best sales executive I’ve ever worked with.” After 45 years in the TV syndication business, he will occupy a senior consulting role within the company. Prior to his appointment as EVP/general sales manager in 1999, he held a lengthy tenure at Universal’s syndication unit, MCA-TV.

Dubelko added, “Paul has learned from the very best. Jim knows the off-network business like no other. Despite the changing television landscape, he has used his experience and expertise time and again throughout the decades by providing a massive footprint for our library of iconic sitcom titles, which continue to resonate among younger generations. I’m thrilled Jim has agreed to remain on-board in his new capacity so he can continue to provide his wisdom to us in his new advisory role.”

Schreiber joined Carsey-Werner in 1996 as a Midwest divisional manager and, upon Kraus’ arrival, was quickly promoted in 2000 to VP/sales manager in the Chicago office. Three years later, he was elevated to become SVP of the entire distribution unit, leading the company’s regional VPs. Schreiber moved into his previous EVP role in 2010.

