Chris Woakes proves he can perform away from home as England seize control of first Test

Ben Stokes (left), the England captain, kept his faith with Chris Woakes (second left) despite the bowler’s disappointing first innings performance - AP/Andrew Cornaga

A combination of joy and relief poured out of Chris Woakes as he celebrated two wickets in two balls that cracked open the New Zealand innings and tempered talk of this being his last Test away from home.

He was wicketless in the first innings, scored just one run with the bat and then watched Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse slug 81 between them to raise questions about his worth in the team. If they can score tail-end runs, Woakes’s batting becomes less relevant. Why not pick another, younger quick like Matt Potts or Olly Stone instead? Surely they have a greater potential role to play in Australia next year than Woakes, who will be 36 by then.

But bowling a better line and length, and finding enough help off the surface from a 35-over old ball to keep batsmen honest, Woakes landed the big fish of Kane Williamson, leg before wicket for 61 with a nip-backer, and followed it up immediately moving one away to take Tom Blundell’s edge and lift England supporters off their deckchairs, spilling their craft beers on the grassy banks.

Add in an earlier wicket with the new ball, Tom Latham caught at slip, and Woakes finished with three for 39, leaving England ascendant after three days with New Zealand 155 for six, ahead by only four runs.

Carse’s fine Test continued with three for 22, as England kept New Zealand down after compiling 499 through Harry Brook’s century and Stokes’s return to form.

Woakes is one of those old fashioned bowlers who needs overs in his legs. Some quicks, like Mark Wood, can just be loaded in the chamber and fired out the gun. But Woakes needs to groove his action, and modern tours do not allow that. He only bowled 13 overs in the tour match in Queenstown last week. He was poor in the first innings of this Test, struggling with his line and length and wasted the new ball after England won the toss and bowled first.

It reopened the old chestnut about his effectiveness overseas; he averages more than 50 in the non-Asian Kookaburra ball countries New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. And so yes, he needed this.

Woakes’s impressive work with the ball, coupled with the three wickets taken by Brydon Carse, put England in complete control - Getty Images/Joe Allison

Williamson was batting like a dream, picking up where he left off in his first innings 93. Unflustered, composed and a brick wall between England and a quick kill after taking a 151 run innings lead. He eased past 9,000 Test runs, becoming the first New Zealander to do so, and his partnership with Daryl Mitchell was building. There were still thoughts of a New Zealand comeback while Williamson was on his one man mission.

Ben Stokes whipped through his card of tactics – a myriad of fielding changes and constant shuffling his bowlers to upset Williamson’s rhythm. He summoned Woakes back for a third spell and stationed himself at short cover, tempting the lofted drive which almost brought instant success first ball when the shot when aerial and Stokes blew out his cheeks at the near miss. Williamson guided Woakes uppishly for four through third man and imposed better control on the same shot next ball for another boundary.

With Mitchell driving the seamers nicely and reverse sweeping Bashir for two fours, the fourth wicket stand was up to handy 69 when Woakes next had Williamson in his sights. With the fourth ball of his second over back he conjured just enough shape in to beat the best forward defence in the game, thundering in to Williamson’s pad. The review upheld the call.

New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson is dismissed by Woakes following a review - Getty Images/Kai Schwoerer

Blundell for some reason reviewed his edge next ball, not quite believing what was happening. At 133 for five, Glenn Phillips kept out the back of a length hat-trick ball but was gone by the close, a third wicket for the immensely impressive Carse, an lbw that was shaving the top of leg stump.

Nobody will begrudge Woakes his success. It is hard to find a more popular player on the circuit and one who is always overshadowed by others. But this is not a charity, and his place rested on this performance.

Stokes is loyal, but even he would have found it hard to ignore the weight of evidence. No wonder, he was ecstatic for his bowler. This has been an excellent Test for Stokes. He is back to his chipper self. His 80 was his highest score since the Headingley Ashes Test and it was a sensible, calm and collected innings that skippered the lower order dominance.

Stokes came in with England 222 for five on day two, the Test in the balance with his team 126 behind. By the time he holed out, England were almost 150 ahead. He put on 159 with Brook, who extended his overnight 132 to 171 with a little more help from New Zealand, who dropped him for a fifth time in his innings when Phillips fluffed a dolly on 147. Brook threw his head back and laughed. “I had a lot of luck, Jesus,” he said later.

Brook hit 15 fours and three sixes, and between the drops played sublimely. New Zealand spilt eight catches in total. For that alone, they deserve to be 1-0 down.

Atkinson hit 48 off only 36 balls and Carse slapped three sixes, all genuine full blooded shots not slogs, as England added another 118 after Brook’s dismissal. New Zealand had no answer other than to spread the field.

Stokes captained superbly, building on the early wickets of Latham and out of form Devon Conway, who miscued to mid on where Atkinson took an excellent low catch.

Stokes went for the short ball tactic early and Rachin Ravindra fell in the trap first ball he faced after lunch from Carse, pulling straight to Jacob Bethell at deep square leg. Ravindra is a bright talent but he has been a bozo with the bat with two poor dismissals in this game.

At 64 for three, New Zealand were deep in the mire. Williamson made England wait but Woakes’s double whammy put Stokes in total control in the city of his birth.

05:34 AM GMT

New Zealand close day three on 155/6

Smith sees out the over from Atkinson and that is it for day three. New Zealand finish the day on 155/6 and lead by just four runs with just four wickets in their second innings remaining. England will be looking to wrap up victory on day four.

05:30 AM GMT

OVER 48: 155/6 (Smith 1 Mitchell 31)

Smith gets off the mark with a single into the legside. Despite Mitchell’s best efforts to waste time in an attempt to make it the last over, we will have one more.

05:24 AM GMT

OVER 47: 154/6 (Smith 0 Mitchell 31)

Bashir is replaced by Atkinson. It was set to be a maiden over but Atkinson bowls yet another no-ball.

05:19 AM GMT

OVER 46: 153/6 (Smith 0 Mitchell 31)

Debutant Smith is in at number eight. Superb wicket maiden from Carse, who now has seven wickets in the match.

05:15 AM GMT

Wicket

Phillips LBW Carse 19 Carse nips one back into Phillips and traps him in front. The finger is raised but Phillips reviews. He thinks it is high and it is just clipping the top of the stumps. That shows the importance of getting the original call. FOW 153/6

Carse continues to impress - Joe Allison/Getty Images

05:11 AM GMT

OVER 45: 153/5 (Phillips 19 Mitchell 31)

Bashir drags it short and Phillips it away to fine-leg for two to bring up the New Zealand 150. He is too short again and Phillips gets three as a diving stop by Crawley on the boundary prevents a four. New Zealand are now into the lead.

05:08 AM GMT

OVER 44: 148/5 (Phillips 14 Mitchell 31)

Carse is back on. He puts so much effort he ends up on the deck in his follow through.

05:03 AM GMT

OVER 43: 147/5 (Phillips 13 Mitchell 31)

Bashir offers some width to Phillips and he cuts away for four. Phillips then squeezes one away for a couple more through the offside.

New Zealand under the pump on day three - Joe Allison/Getty Images

04:59 AM GMT

OVER 42: 140/5 (Phillips 6 Mitchell 31)

We have around 30 minutes left on day three and New Zealand trail by 11 runs. If England were in a position to complete a win today they could claim an extra half an hour.

04:54 AM GMT

OVER 41: 137/5 (Phillips 4 Mitchell 30)

Shoaib Bashir is brought back into the attack and he concedes just one run.

04:51 AM GMT

OVER 40: 136/5 (Phillips 3 Mitchell 30)

Phillips is being fairly cautious for now but how long will that last?

04:47 AM GMT

OVER 39: 135/5 (Phillips 2 Mitchell 30)

Just the one run from Carse’s ninth over.

04:43 AM GMT

OVER 38: 134/5 (Phillips 1 Mitchell 30)

Phillips is off the mark with a pull for a single.

04:39 AM GMT

OVER 37: 133/5 (Phillips 0 Mitchell 30)

Brydon Carse, who has been excellent again today, is back on. Maiden over.

04:34 AM GMT

OVER 36: 133/5 (Phillips 0 Mitchell 30)

Glenn Phillips is in to face the hat-trick ball and blocks it but a terrific over from Woakes.

Chris Woakes has a dreadful overseas record, but I’ve always been loath to write him off. There are no obvious reasons he should be so poor with the Kookaburra ball. Terrific little spell this, just when England needed it.

04:32 AM GMT

Wicket

Blundell c Pope b Woakes 0 Woakes is on a hat-trick! Blundell nicks off first ball and the finger goes up. Blundell immediately reviews but UltraEdge shows a spike as the ball passed the bat. Absolute beauty from Woakes. Two in two for England with New Zealand still 18 runs behind. FOW 133/5

Two in two for England - Joe Allison/Getty Images

04:29 AM GMT

Wicket

Williamson LBW Woakes 61 Just as I was typing that England are looking for a breakthrough, they get the big one of Williamson. Woakes gets one to nip back into Williamson’s pads and the finger goes up. Williamson reviews but I think he knows his fate. It is umpire’s call on impact and smashing into middle and off two thirds of the way up and England have a big wicket. FOW 133/4

Big, big wicket - Phil Walter/Getty Images

04:24 AM GMT

OVER 35: 132/3 (Williamson 61 Mitchell 29)

One run from the first over after drinks.

New Zealand trail by 19 runs.

04:17 AM GMT

OVER 34: 131/3 (Williamson 61 Mitchell 28)

Chris Woakes is returning to the attack. Williamson edges one past gully and away for four. England thought that was their moment to make a big breakthrough. Next ball he guides one between slip and gully for four more. That one was much more controlled though.

Time for drinks.

04:11 AM GMT

OVER 33: 122/3 (Williamson 53 Mitchell 28)

Just one run comes from Bashir’s fifth over.

04:07 AM GMT

OVER 32: 121/3 (Williamson 52 Mitchell 28)

Williamson gets on the back foot and punches away for three to bring up a second fifty in this match.

Later in the over Mitchell drives through wide mid-off for four and the runs are flowing for New Zealand.

04:03 AM GMT

OVER 31: 114/3 (Williamson 49 Mitchell 24)

Bashir offers too much width and is punished as Williamson belts him through the covers for four.

Mitchell uses his feet and flicks over the legside for four. He then finishes the over with a reverse sweep for four. These two are really targeting Bashir here.

03:59 AM GMT

OVER 30: 101/3 (Williamson 44 Mitchell 16)

There are half appeals for a catch down the legside but they did not last long as there was no bat involved. Atkinson is really struggling with no-balls in this Test match.

03:54 AM GMT

OVER 29: 100/3 (Williamson 44 Mitchell 16)

Bashir drops too short again and Williamson cuts away for two to bring up the New Zealand 100. Bashir bowls too many short balls that are very much ‘hit me’ balls.

This is the crucial partnership for New Zealand. Mitchell has had a bit of a lean year by his standards but these two can be immovable for New Zealand and if they dig in, take them past England’s score. Still a long way to go until that happens but the stand will be giving them a bit of hope.

03:51 AM GMT

OVER 28: 98/3 (Williamson 42 Mitchell 16)

Williamson gets on his toes and punches off the back foot through the covers for three.

New Zealand trail by 53 runs.

03:46 AM GMT

OVER 27: 95/3 (Williamson 39 Mitchell 16)

Shoaib Bashir had one over just before tea and is now brought on for the first time in this evening session. Mitchell gets out the reverse sweep and beats Atkinson at point to his left-hand side and it runs away for four.

Bashir drops too short and Williamson flicks it away through the legside for three.

Reverse sweep - Joe Allison/Getty Images

03:43 AM GMT

OVER 26: 86/3 (Williamson 35 Mitchell 11)

Gus Atkinson is on for Carse, with more of a conventional field. Mitchell drives well through mid-off for four.

03:38 AM GMT

OVER 25: 82/3 (Williamson 35 Mitchell 7)

Just one run from Woakes’ eighth over.

03:34 AM GMT

OVER 24: 81/3 (Williamson 35 Mitchell 6)

Carse is bending his back at the moment and both of these batsmen have shown a willingness to go after the short ball, which will give England confidence they can pick up another wicket here.

03:28 AM GMT

OVER 23: 77/3 (Williamson 34 Mitchell 6)

Ben Stokes has taken himself out of the attack and Chris Woakes is replacing him. There are two types of leaves; good ones and bad ones. This is the former, just!

There is a leg slip in place and Mitchell flicks away for four past that man. That is the type of shot that England want Mitchell playing with that leg slip there.

03:24 AM GMT

OVER 22: 73/3 (Williamson 34 Mitchell 2)

Williamson goes for the pull and it is in the air for a while going down towards fine-leg but it falls short of fine-leg.

Off the final ball of Carse’s sixth over Williamson comes so close to cutting it straight into the hands of Atkinson in the gully region but it falls just short.

England opting for the short-pitch bowling tactic - Phil Walter/Getty Images

03:18 AM GMT

OVER 21: 71/3 (Williamson 33 Mitchell 1)

A brilliant stop by Carse at mid-on saves what could have been a boundary after a nice shot from Williamson. Always sets the right tone when your bowlers are diving around in the field like that.

Mitchell gets off the mark with a single into the legside.

Williamson cuts away nicely behind point for four.

Kane Williamson is going to be vital for New Zealand if they are going to get back into this game - Joe Allison/Getty Images

03:14 AM GMT

OVER 20: 64/3 (Williamson 27 Mitchell 0)

Daryl Mitchell joins Williamson at the crease. Carse took four wickets in the first innings and has already taken two in this second innings.

03:10 AM GMT

Wicket

Ravindra c Bethell b Carse 24 Brydon Carse will bowl from the other end with the field set for short-pitch bowling and Ravindra falls into the trap. Ravindra tries to pull away but only picks out Bethell at deep square leg, who takes a good catch whilst back-tracking. Another wicket for England, with New Zealand still trailing by 87 runs. FOW 64/3

England continue to pick up wickets - Sanka Vidanagama/Getty Images

03:08 AM GMT

OVER 19: 64/2 (Williamson 27 Ravindra 24)

A short ball from Stokes takes off and rises into Williamson’s helmet. As is customary when a batsman is struck on the helmet, the team doctor comes out to check on Williamson, who seems absolutely fine.

A single into the legside brings the first run of the evening session.

03:01 AM GMT

Evening session

The players are back out in the middle and we are ready to go in the final session of day three. Captain Ben Stokes will bowl the first over after the tea break.

02:54 AM GMT

Beautiful in Christchurch

Picturesque ground - Phil Walter/Getty Images

02:49 AM GMT

Tea on day three

A top edge for a single down to fine-leg brings up 9000 Test runs for Williamson in his 103rd match. New Zealand are 62/2 at the tea break and are still 89 runs behind England with one session remaining on day three.

02:38 AM GMT

OVER 17: 59/2 (Williamson 24 Ravindra 22)

Ben Stokes has decided it is time for a bit of spin just before the tea break as he turns to Shoaib Bashir. Ravindra sweeps behind square for four. Bashir did get Ravindra out in the first innings.

Ravindra then cuts behind point for two but a Williamson slip prevents them from coming through for three. Ravindra finishes the over with another two as he flicks into the legside.

Time for one more over before tea.

02:33 AM GMT

OVER 16: 51/2 (Williamson 24 Ravindra 14)

Gus Atkinson is back into the attack and England have set a field for short-pitch bowling.

There is just over five minutes to go until tea so we should get two more overs in.

02:29 AM GMT

OVER 15: 50/2 (Williamson 24 Ravindra 13)

Ravindra pulls Carse in front of square for two. Ravindra wanted three but Williamson sends him back.

A single into the offside brings up the New Zealand 50.

02:24 AM GMT

OVER 14: 45/2 (Williamson 24 Ravindra 8)

Williamson attempts a cover drive off Woakes but gets an inside edge on it that runs away for a single.

Ravindra drives with the full face of the bat through mid-on for three.

02:20 AM GMT

OVER 13: 41/2 (Williamson 23 Ravindra 5)

There is half an appeal behind the stumps for caught behind but Ben Stokes is not inclined to review. UltraEdge shows there was no edge so good decision not to review.

With an extra ball due to a no-ball Carse nearly finds the outside edge. He enquires with his captain but no review is going to come there.

02:14 AM GMT

OVER 12: 39/2 (Williamson 22 Ravindra 5)

Chris Woakes is back on, replacing Atkinson. To Ravindra, Ben Stokes has picked out the slip cordon and gully region to have catchers in place.

Ravindra plays a lovely shot on the up through the covers for four, his first boundary of this innings.

02:09 AM GMT

OVER 11: 33/2 (Williamson 21 Ravindra 1)

Ravindra is off the mark fourth ball as he drops one into the covers for a single.

Williamson punches off the back foot through cover point and comes back for three. He was denied a boundary by a great diving stop by Crawley.

02:04 AM GMT

OVER 10: 28/2 (Williamson 17 Ravindra 0)

Atkinson drops short and Williamson punishes him by pulling him away for four.

New Zealand trail by 123 runs.

02:00 AM GMT

OVER 9: NZ 23/2 (Williamson 12 Ravindra 0)

Rachin Ravindra is in at number four.

01:58 AM GMT

Wicket

Conway c Atkinson b Carse 8 Ben Stokes decides it is time for a change in the bowling attacks as Brydon Carse is on and he has a wicket in his first over. Conway tries to pull him away but Atkinson takes a stunning diving catch to his left at mid-on. It is sent up to the fourth umpire just to check but Atkinson had his fingers underneath it. FOW 23/2

Another early wicket for England - Joe Allison/Getty Images

01:53 AM GMT

OVER 8: NZ 21/1 (Williamson 12 Conway 6)

Williamson drives beautifully down the ground through mid-off for four. He then blocks the next ball and the ball nearly rolls onto his stumps. He tried to kick it away and missed and he is glad to see the ball roll past his stumps rather than clip the off stump.

Nearly rolled onto his own stumps - Sanka Vidanagama/Getty Images

01:48 AM GMT

OVER 7: NZ 16/1 (Williamson 8 Conway 6)

Williamson comes through for a quick single but Conway had to be quick to get down to the non-striker’s end before Stokes got his throw in towards the stumps.

01:44 AM GMT

OVER 6: NZ 15/1 (Williamson 7 Conway 6)

Conway attempts a drive but it comes off the inside edge. Fortunately for him it lands safely.

Atkinson then bowls a beauty that just beats Conway’s outside edge.

Maiden over from Atkinson.

01:40 AM GMT

OVER 5: NZ 15/1 (Williamson 7 Conway 6)

Williamson gets onto the back foot and punches through the covers for a couple. Off the final ball Williamson drives aerially through mid-off but it runs away for four.

01:36 AM GMT

OVER 4: NZ 9/1 (Williamson 1 Conway 6)

Williamson is off the mark fifth ball with a quick single into the legside. Conway gets the first boundary of the New Zealand second innings with a punch through mid-off for four.

01:32 AM GMT

OVER 3: NZ 3/1 (Williamson 0 Conway 1)

Kane Williamson is in at number three.

01:28 AM GMT

Wicket

Latham c Brook b Woakes 1 The perfect start for England. Woakes forces the New Zealand captain into a shot and he finds the outside edge, with Brook taking a low catch at second slip. Brook is having a Test match, having scored 171 earlier, and now takes a good catch to remove Latham. FOW 3/1

Captain Tom Latham gone early - Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

01:26 AM GMT

OVER 2: NZ 3/0 (Latham 1 Conway 1)

Gus Atkinson will share the new ball with Woakes. Just the one run, via a no-ball, comes from his first over of this second innings. Atkinson really struggled with no-balls in the first innings.

01:21 AM GMT

OVER 1: NZ 2/0 (Latham 1 Conway 1)

Woakes gets Latham to feel the first ball outside off but it goes just past the outside edge. Latham gets off the mark second ball with a single into the legside. Conway also gets off the mark second ball in identical fashion to Latham.

01:17 AM GMT

New Zealand’s second innings

Tom Latham and Devon Conway are making their way out to the middle with New Zealand down 151 runs on first innings. Chris Woakes will bowl the first over.

01:13 AM GMT

England in dominant position

Match winning lead for England of 151. Terrific from Brook. Yes, there was luck with six drops but in between he played some superb shots rescuing England from 71-4 and staring down the barrel. An unfussy 80 for Stokes and Pope’s 77 as well as late slugging from Atkinson and Carse showed the depth in this team’s batting. Not often England make the best part of 500 with a Joe Root duck. They batted at 4.84 an over but it never felt like frenetic hitting, just calm, ruthless accumulation.

01:08 AM GMT

England all out for 499

Bashir c Southee b Henry 5 Henry could have six balls at Bashir here and he gets him out with the final delivery of the over. Bashir tries to whack him out the ground but only skies it into the air, where Southee takes a good catch at midwicket. Bashir got to the final ball and then did that when he could have got Carse back on strike. Very silly but England lead by 151. When you think that England were 71/4 at one stage! FOW 499 all out

01:03 AM GMT

OVER 102: ENG 495/9 (Carse 33 Bashir 1)

The field is spread to Carse, who unsurprisingly is going for it with Bashir at the other end. Carse drills one past the stumps and comes back for two off the fourth ball.

The field is up for the final ball and Carse belts it over long-on for six.

12:59 AM GMT

OVER 101: ENG 487/9 (Carse 25 Bashir 1)

Shoaib Bashir is the last man in and he gets off the mark second ball with a flick into the legside for one.

12:55 AM GMT

Wicket

Stokes c Southee b Henry 80 The captain is gone. An excellent innings comes to an end as he picks out Southee at long-on. He was not happy with that dismissal as he backed himself to hit it over Southee but the connection was not a pure one. Henry took pace off that delivery. FOW 485/9

Proper innings from Stokes, his highest since the Headingley Ashes Test. He read the situation superbly and with no spin to face, he looked a different player from Pakistan. No 7 suits him when he can play a full role as a bowler and it must dishearten teams when they get England five down and he walks out. There were no fireworks, just solid, sensible cricket shots.

12:53 AM GMT

OVER 100: ENG 485/8 (Carse 24 Stokes 80)

O’Rourke gives Carse some width outside his off stump and he guides one through the gap in the slip cordon for four. Carse then comes across his stumps and flicks one over fine-leg for six. That is an outrageous shot against someone of O’Rourke’s pace.

England’s lead is now up to 137 runs.

Steve Harmison described Brydon Carse as England’s best ever no 10 before the Test and that extraordinary six off O’Rourke, lifting a bouncer outside off stump over fine leg, was proof.

What a shot! - Phil Walter/Getty Images

12:48 AM GMT

OVER 99: ENG 475/8 (Carse 14 Stokes 80)

Matt Henry will open the bowling from the other end. He sends a bouncer Carse’s way and the Durham man responds by belting him for six behind square on the legside. That went a mile. Who remembers Jonny Bairstow belting Henry continuously for six at Trent Bridge in the first summer of Bazball in 2022?

12:44 AM GMT

OVER 98: ENG 466/8 (Carse 6 Stokes 79)

I think we know how Stokes is going to approach this session as he goes after O’Rourke’s first few deliveries but misses. He does get a single off the fourth ball down to fine-leg for the first run post-lunch.

Carse then comes down the ground from his first ball of the session and it goes high into the air. Phillips runs back from his gully position but cannot hold on as New Zealand shell another catch.

O’Rourke bangs another one into the surface but gets too much bounce and it runs away for five wides.

An eventful first over after lunch.

12:40 AM GMT

Afternoon session

Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse are back out in the middle in the Christchurch sunshine. Will O’Rourke will bowl the first over after lunch.

12:29 AM GMT

In other England news

The Professional Cricketers’ Association is considering a legal challenge after the England and Wales Cricket Board banned players from appearing in the Pakistan Super League and other franchise leagues that clash with the domestic summer. “The PCA’s legal team is currently completing a thorough check of the implementation of the policy,” said Daryl Mitchell, the interim chief executive of the PCA. “There is clear frustration at the lack of time given for consultation, discussion and debate before this policy was released publicly.”

Tim Wigmore has the full story.

12:18 AM GMT

England’s morning

Plenty of entertainment for the England fans - Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

12:01 AM GMT

Lunch on day three

Three runs come from the final over of the session and England have dominated that morning session. They are 459/8, leading by 111 runs with captain Ben Stokes 78 not out.

11:55 PM GMT

OVER 96: ENG 456/8 (Carse 5 Stokes 76)

Brydon Carse joins his Durham teammate Stokes at the crease. O’Rourke bowls a dangerous full delivery to Carse, who does really well to dig it out. It goes straight into the ground and flies over the slip cordon for four. For some reason New Zealand review, hoping it struck Carse on the foot before the bat but it clearly came only off the bat, with no contact with his foot. That four brought up the 450.

Stokes then gives himself room outside leg and slaps a pull shot in front of square for four.

England’s lead is now above 100.

11:49 PM GMT

Wicket

Atkinson c Phillips b Smith 48 After a series of boundaries from Smith’s latest over, Atkinson is gone just short of his half century. It is one pull shot too many as he is caught by Phillips at deep backward square leg. It was in the air a long time and, considering how many catches they have dropped in this innings, you may have thought it would have been dropped. His 48 came from just 36 balls. FOW 445/8

Atkinson’s entertaining innings ends - Joe Allison/Getty Images

11:42 PM GMT

OVER 94: ENG 431/7 (Atkinson 35 Stokes 69)

Stokes drives O’Rourke through mid-off with ease for four.

11:37 PM GMT

OVER 93: ENG 426/7 (Atkinson 34 Stokes 65)

Stokes goes for a big heave over the legside but gets a thick edge over the one remaining slip and away for four.

11:33 PM GMT

OVER 92: ENG 421/7 (Atkinson 33 Stokes 61)

Will O’Rourke is brought back into the attack for the first time today. Stokes is just content at the moment to just keep rotating strike and allowing Atkinson to be the aggressor. Stokes’ strike-rate is around 50.

Atkinson slashes one through cover for four and he has another boundary to his name.

England’s lead is now up to 73 and they were trailing by 29 when the day began. Over 100 scored this morning and we still have just under half an hour until lunch.

Atkinson batting Woakes out the team here. One of the points of picking Woakes is the depth he adds to the batting but Atkinson and Carse are more than useful. Woakes needs some wickets in the second innings.

Gus Atkinson is motoring - Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

11:27 PM GMT

OVER 91: ENG 413/7 (Atkinson 27 Stokes 60)

Atkinson drives on the up through the covers for four. Southee was positioned in close but it flew past his head and away for four. It was in the air for a while but there was no chance of Southee taking a catch.

Atkinson swivels to pull Smith away for another four in this over. There were two men out there at fine-leg and deep square leg but it went right between them.

Atkinson on the charge - John Davidson/AP

11:23 PM GMT

OVER 90: ENG 402/7 (Atkinson 17 Stokes 59)

An inside edge from Atkinson onto his pads loops into the air on the offside but it falls safely.

Atkinson follows that up by pulling Henry emphatically away for a flay six to bring up the 400.

Off the final ball of the over Atkinson attempts to repeat the six but there is a fielder positioned out there now. It drops short of Ravindra though.

11:19 PM GMT

OVER 89: ENG 395/7 (Atkinson 10 Stokes 59)

Nathan Smith bowled a few overs before the new ball was taken. Atkinson flicks one away through square leg for two.

11:14 PM GMT

OVER 88: ENG 390/7 (Atkinson 6 Stokes 58)

Atkinson drives slightly uppishly through point for three.

11:10 PM GMT

OVER 87: ENG 387/7 (Atkinson 3 Stokes 58)

Gus Atkinson joins Stokes out in the middle. He is off the mark fourth ball with a clip through midwicket for three.

Stokes finishes the over with a flick off his pads behind square for two and England’s lead is up to 39 runs.

11:06 PM GMT

Wicket

Woakes c Latham b Southee 1 New Zealand have held onto a catch in the slip cordon as Woakes’ drive comes off the outside edge and into the hands of Latham at second slip The umpires do send it upstairs to check if the fingers were under the ball and it appears they are so Woakes has to go. Latham has dropped plenty of catches in this innings but he holds onto one now. FOW 382/7

Chris Woakes gone cheaply - Joe Allison/Getty Images

10:59 PM GMT

OVER 86: ENG 382/6 (Woakes 1 Stokes 56)

Chris Woakes is in at number eight and is off the mark first ball with a single behind square on the legside.

Time for drinks.

10:55 PM GMT

Wicket

Brook c Blundell b Henry 171 Plenty of discussions between captain Tom Latham and Henry about the field and it works as Brook is gone. It was a rather tame end to an outstanding innings but he did have a number of lives along the way. He feels for one outside his off stump and only succeeds in edging through to Blundell. FOW 381/6

Harry Brook’s Test average after that innings is 60.05, just short of Herbert Sutcliffe’s 60.73, the best for England of those batsmen who have played at least 20 innings. Sutcliffe lived on the edge of Ilkley Moor in Airedale, the same as Brook. Yorkshire’s batting heritage is unsurpassed.

The end of a superb innings from Brook - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:51 PM GMT

OVER 85: ENG 381/5 (Brook 171 Stokes 56)

WOW! Just wow! Brook gives himself room outside leg stump, gets his front leg out of the way and belts Southee for a huge six over wide long-on. The 150 partnership is brought up and Southee is being whacked around here.

Brook then guides well once again in this innings past Phillips at gully for four. This knock from Brook is very similar to one he played in Wellington on England’s last tour of New Zealand.

England now lead by 33.

Massive - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:46 PM GMT

OVER 84: ENG 370/5 (Brook 160 Stokes 56)

Stokes drives through the covers for two to bring up his fifty in the city of his birth, which will mean a fair bit to him.

Later in the over Stokes charges at Henry and smashes him through wide mid-off for four. England are using the hardness of the new ball to good effect; it is not only the bowling side who can take advantage of a new ball, the batsmen can do so as well if they are set and these two are.

Brook and Stokes thrashing around Southee with the new ball. I’m afraid he has faded and not sure if he will make Hamilton for his farewell Test. New Zealand pushing the field back, can’t attack with the new ball because of the danger Stokes/Brook pose. Stokes 105 balls for his fifty. He is on the charge now, ominously hammering Henry through the covers.

Captain Stokes reaches 50 - Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

10:42 PM GMT

OVER 83: ENG 362/5 (Brook 159 Stokes 49)

Brook uses his feet and plays an extraordinary shot through the covers for four to bring up his 150. He hit that with such venom even the cameras were not fast enough to track it before it crossed the boundary.

He then goes for a ramp and misses, with it just evading the stumps. These two, like Brook did with Pope yesterday, are running well between the wickets and keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Another example of that as Brook comes back for two after flicking off his pads down to fine-leg.

Off the final ball he backs away outside his leg stump but ends up hitting off the back foot over mid-on for four. Bazball at its destructive and intelligent best, when England mix power with nous.

Brook past 150 - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:37 PM GMT

OVER 82: ENG 350/5 (Brook 148 Stokes 48)

Matt Henry will take the new ball from the other end. Stokes’ drive is aerial but comes up just short of Williamson at cover.

A maiden over to start with for Henry.

10:33 PM GMT

OVER 81: ENG 350/5 (Brook 148 Stokes 48)

New Zealand take the new ball and Tim Southee is for the first time today, with the lights on at Hagley Oval.

Stokes charges the first delivery with the new ball and is struck on the pads. Talk about intent from England’s captain. He then takes a quick single into the legside.

Brook then pushes into the offside for a single and England are into the lead.

A Stokes single off his pads brings up the England 350.

10:28 PM GMT

OVER 80: ENG 347/5 (Brook 147 Stokes 46)

Stokes pulls Smith in front of square for two. Stokes then repeats it as another pull shot brings him another two.

The new ball is now available as England trail by just one run.

10:24 PM GMT

OVER 79: ENG 340/5 (Brook 147 Stokes 41)

An appeal for LBW but O’Rourke’s delivery to Brook was always sliding down. You always have to factor in with any LBW calls for O’Rourke that he is so tall.

Brook has been dropped again! A fifth time in this innings! He guides one straight to Phillips at gully back he cannot hold on. Phillips took a stunner yesterday yet drops a fairly simple chance like that. Go figure! You just do not expect New Zealand to drop this many catches, seven now in total in this innings. You have to feel sorry for the New Zealand bowlers.

Just unbelievable luck for Harry Brook. That’s another sitter, from the man who took a stunner to get Ollie Pope. Five!

Brook dropped for the fifth time and that was the easiest of the lot, straight to Phillips at gully, where he took a screamer yesterday off Pope. New Zealand are a team renowned for their sharp fielding, but this is one of the worst performances I have ever seen in Test cricket. Brook had a big smile on his face that time. Will O’Rourke has bowled with outstanding pace and hostility, he deserves better support.

Takes the tough chance, drops the simple one - Joe Allison/Getty Images

10:18 PM GMT

OVER 78: ENG 340/5 (Brook 147 Stokes 41)

Smith gets one to rise up at Brook, who does well to get on top of the bounce and guide it through the slip cordon for two.

That is superb from Brook as he drives through the covers for four to move to within four of his 150.

10:13 PM GMT

OVER 77: ENG 332/5 (Brook 140 Stokes 41)

Brook flicks off his pads in front of square and good running between the wickets allows them to come back for two.

Stokes drives at cover and thinks he has beaten Williamson but the former New Zealand captain makes a terrific diving stop. Williamson then throws at the stumps, forcing Stokes to sprint back and dive back into his crease. It would have been close with a direct hit.

Get back in your crease Ben! - Joe Allison/Getty Images

10:08 PM GMT

OVER 76: ENG 329/5 (Brook 138 Stokes 41)

Nathan Smith will start from other end. Brook gets his first boundary of the day as his drive through cover point beats Conway and just about reaches the boundary. Conway perhaps could have stopped that.

England trail by just 19 runs now and New Zealand are four overs away from the new ball.

10:04 PM GMT

OVER 75: ENG 324/5 (Brook 133 Stokes 41)

Will O’Rourke will bowl the first over of day three. Brook flicks the first ball down to fine-leg for the first run of the day.

Stokes throws his hands at a wide delivery but misses. He went hard at that one.

A few balls later Stokes pulls emphatically away for four in front of square to bring up the 100 partnership off just 135 balls. Ravindra cannot get round to stop it.

England have five overs before the second new ball so I suspect we will see some bat throwing and entertainment. Test perfectly poised. Southee and Henry will take the new ball and we have good bowling conditions this morning.

First four of the day - Andrew Cornaga/AP

09:58 PM GMT

Time for action

It is dress-up Saturday in Christchurch and the crowd look to be enjoying themselves.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes stride out to the crease, with their partnership just shy of the hundred mark

09:48 PM GMT

All set for day three

Bad news for Talksport. Their comms box at the Hagley Oval suffered a break in overnight and all their cameras were stolen, preventing them from broadcasting on their YouTube channel. They are still able to broadcast normally on the radio. All set for a big day three. England looking for a lead and then inroads into the New Zealand batting. Cool day again.

09:47 PM GMT

09:41 PM GMT

Pope lifts pressure on place in England side with flawless knock

You had to feel for Ollie Pope. In the course of their match-turning partnership of 151, he had watched Harry Brook be dropped three times – including a complete sitter by Glenn Phillips at gully. But it was Pope walking off first, having fallen to a simply stunning one-handed effort by Phillips, diving to his right, to catch a full-blooded cut at backward point. It was the sort of catch we will be seeing on highlight reels for years. Brook, by the way, would be shelled a fourth time, while Ben Duckett had been dropped earlier and Ben Stokes was dropped later. Pope was afforded no such charity.

For more from Will Macpherson on Pope, click here.

09:36 PM GMT

Day three preview

Harry Brook’s magnificent hundred has put England in a strong position going into day three in Christchurch as England closed day two on 319/5, trailing New Zealand by just 29 runs. Brook, who will resume today on 132 not out, was dropped four times but he made New Zealand pay for their mistakes with his seventh Test century.

Ollie Pope showed great support for Brook, scoring his 14th Test fifty before a sensational one-handed catch by Glenn Phillips ended his innings on 77. Pope came into this series under significant pressure and he has admitted to seeking advice from Alec Stewart, whom Pope has worked under at Surrey.

“I did not get Stewy [Alec Stewart] throwing balls on the dog stick. He is too high up for that, I think. I had an open discussion with him rather than an array of sessions in the nets. It is probably healthy to talk to someone from outside who has been watching you.

“Sometimes that is a nice opinion to have. I gained a lot from going back and talking to him. It was more about ‘what does it look like when I am at my best?’, because that was a frustrating thing - I was not getting to 20 or 30, to allow myself to go on to that big score. We talked about having that calmness at the crease. When I am playing well there’s that clarity in how I want to play, not trying to rush my way to 20 or 30.

Ollie Pope came into this series under some pressure - Phil Walter/Getty Images

“Pakistan was not an easy tour and I was not good enough to find a way. For me, it was really important to draw a line under it. I knew if I could get in the right headspace I could start the series strongly. Fortunately, I have done that and hopefully I can kick on and score a lot more runs in this series.”

Ben Duckett scored 46 and captain Ben Stokes will resume this morning alongside Brook on 37 not out. England had found themselves 71-4 just after lunch after Joe Root and Zak Crawley both fell for ducks whilst debutant Jacob Bethell made just 10 before falling to New Zealand’s debutant Nathan Smith.

Earlier on day two England bowled New Zealand out in their first innings for 348, with Glenn Phillips finishing on 58 not out. Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir finished with four wickets each.

The new ball is just six overs away for the home side.

Day three begins at 10pm UK time.