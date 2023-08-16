carsales.com's (ASX:CAR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.325 on the 16th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 2.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

View our latest analysis for carsales.com

carsales.com's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, carsales.com was paying a whopping 108% as a dividend, but this only made up 34% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

EPS is set to fall by 41.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 65%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

carsales.com Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.259 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.61. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.9% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. carsales.com has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for carsales.com's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think carsales.com will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think carsales.com is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for carsales.com (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.