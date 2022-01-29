Cars in South Oak Park explode, with Sacramento police investigating homemade bombs

Police are investigating two explosions in South Oak Park this week, with officials suspecting homemade explosives.

In a news release, the Sacramento Police Department said that explosions were reported inside unoccupied vehicles on Sunday and Friday under similar circumstances.

The first caused significant damage to a vehicle on the 4000 block of 34th Street about 9:46 p.m. Sacramento Police Department Explosive Ordnance Detail and crime scene investigators suspected that a homemade explosive device went off inside. No injuries were reported due to the explosion.

The second explosion was inside a vehicle near 20th Avenue and 32nd Street about 6:03 p.m. Significant damage was also seen in this vehicle, although no injuries were reported. Police suspected another homemade explosive device was detonated.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed either explosion to call dispatchers at 916-808-5471.