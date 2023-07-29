How cars hold the key to a Conservative victory

Cars carry Conservatives

The clock had ticked past 3am and David Simmonds was finally heading home from the scene of one the biggest by-election shocks in recent years.

As the jubilant Tory MP navigated his way past the media tables towards the exit at the Queensmead sports centre, he was asked for his snap verdict. “The people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip said no to Ulez and yes to the Conservatives,” he cheerily replied before bouncing out of the building.

Simmonds, who represents a neighbouring outer London constituency, now had every reason to feel upbeat about his own chances of re-election next year. Labour’s failure to seize Boris Johnson’s former seat, despite its huge national polling lead, sent ripples through Westminster and prompted head-scratching in both parties.

We are already starting to see the early results of their soul-searching, and it could have a seismic impact on how the next general election campaign is fought.

For the Tories, the challenge is simple. Having mobilised the motorist vote in Uxbridge, with spectacular results, can they replicate that success on a national scale? Conservative MPs are already pressing Rishi Sunak to seize on the victory by rolling back green schemes and making the “war on motorists” a wedge issue versus Labour. Tory HQ has circulated an internal memo to ministers to go in on the attack line that Labour would create “a Ulez in every town”.

On Friday (July 28), despite fevered opposition by five Tory-led councils in London, a High Court ruling allowed Ulez expansion into those areas. This may be a setback, but it plays into the HQ line and could ignite support among voters with Tories finding themselves pushing at an open door, given that the now Prime Minister was once proudly described by allies as the “most pro-driver chancellor in history”.

“We need to stop making life difficult for the vast majority of people across the UK who rely on a car as their primary source of transport,” Sunak said during last year’s Tory leadership race. “As chancellor, I introduced the largest cut to fuel duty in a generation, and as Prime Minister I will go further so that we stop the war on motorists once and for all.”

Story continues

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with newly elected Conservative MP Steve Tuckwell, whose victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election was a major boost for the Tories - Carl Court/PA Wire

Sunak has already indicated he is open to adapting or delaying the proposed 2030 ban on the sale of non-electric vehicles that is so despised by many of his backbenchers.

In public a series of Cabinet ministers have given mixed signals on how committed the Government still is to the plan, which was a flagship policy of Boris Johnson’s. But in No 10 its future is now an active subject of discussion, demonstrating how the Uxbridge result has lodged firmly in Tory strategists’ minds.

Sunak is well known to be less ideologically committed to net zero than his predecessor and, as an MP representing a rural seat, knows the value of the car to millions of Britons.

He touched on a core Conservative notion when, during his first leadership bid, he declared: “The UK is a passionate driving nation because driving provides freedom.”

Britain’s love affair with the car began over a century ago and is still going strong, with 25.6 million people now relying on their vehicle to get them to and from work, school and the shops, as well as the emotional attachment to the machines that ferry us to the major events in our lives such as family holidays, celebrations and weddings.

For decades car ownership was seen as aspirational, but in recent years the public debate has shifted as green issues have become more important to voters and politicians. Increasingly, drivers are being made to feel guilty over the environmental impact of motoring, especially those who opt for bigger “gas guzzlers” to accommodate their families.

Part of the reason for this is that much of the national discussion is shaped by people who live and work in London, and have a very different experience to the rest of the country. In the capital 54 per cent of households own at least one car, and most live in the outer suburbs. In central Islington, for example, the figure is just one in three.

On top of that, the better public transport options across the city mean those who do have a vehicle typically need to use it less often and to cover shorter distances.

It is a different story outside London where, on average, 77 per cent of families have a vehicle. In some rural areas such as east Hampshire and Mid-Suffolk that figure rises to 90 per cent. And despite the Government actively pushing people towards electric vehicles (EVs) with financial incentives, the vast majority of those are still powered by petrol or diesel.

According to official figures, of the 33.2 million cars that were registered in the UK at the end of December, only 1.1 million were EVs, although their number is steadily growing. There was a 49 per cent rise on the year before and production is also ramping up, with a record 243,066 battery-powered or hybrid cars pumped out by British factories last year.

But there are also fears that the rush to adopt electric motors has meant that too many people have been encouraged to adopt them before the technology is truly ready.

Last month the actor Rowan Atkinson revealed he has given up on EVs – saying he felt “duped” by claims they are green and urging others to keep their old petrol vehicles – and while electric cars work well for trips around town, they may be less suitable for drivers who live in rural areas or regularly have to cover long distances.

All of which comes against a backdrop where Britons are being sent mixed messages over whether or not the powers that be even want them to own a car at all.

While the Government is busy trying to encourage drivers to take up EVs, councils, both Tory- and Labour-run, are putting in place policies to severely curtail their use.

This includes the spread of policies which originated in London such as low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), clean-air zones and blanket 20mph limits to other towns and cities.

LTNs are supposed to improve safety and improve air quality for residents, but critics have long said they merely increase congestion and hammer businesses that rely on passing trade – and now it’s clear that some local authorities that have brought in the schemes are beginning to regret doing so, with some even removing them after a backlash from voters.

The Tories first introduced LTNs in Oxford, when they were in control of the city but, now in opposition, oppose the creation of any new ones, saying they “haven’t worked”. Meanwhile, Labour-run Warrington borough council announced last month that it is removing an LTN because “it has not been popular with many residents”.

Then there are clean-air zones which, like London’s controversial Ulez policy, involve drivers of older vehicles that pump out higher emissions being charged to enter cities. Nine cities and metropolitan areas outside the capital have introduced them, including Bath, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Portsmouth, Sheffield, and Tyneside. Perhaps the best-known example is Greater Manchester, where a proposed scheme that provoked a backlash against Labour mayor Andy Burnham has been put on hold.

Senior Tories spot an opportunity for the party to seize on the growing unrest among motorists and draw a clear dividing line between it and Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the next election.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, says the Conservatives “have not been supportive of the motorist” since 2010 but believes that will change under Sunak. “It’s really weird that the Conservatives have, partly because we’ve bought into the green agenda, gone along with the anti-motorist approach that came in with New Labour,” he says. “LTNs have actually come in under Tories, have been fundamentally un-Tory and should be got rid of. We should not view motorists as an easy source of cash.

“We need to be building more roads, supporting the motorist, getting rid of pinch-points, helping traffic flow more easily and recognising the liberating nature of motoring.”

Tory MPs are actively lobbying Downing Street to change course, including by scrapping the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars and investing in alternatives to EVs. Greg Smith, who sits on the Commons transport committee, said the party can win back swathes of rural voters given that motoring is a cost of living issue for many people.

“I’ve been arguing for some time, and will continue to argue, that we’ve got to do something as the party of government to firmly prove that we’re on the side of people just trying to live their daily lives, and for the vast majority of them their car is essential to that,” he says.

“Most people who want Ulezes and LTNs and 15-minute cities, they just don’t like the idea of people having private transport. They’re just anti-car. You could make the cleanest car in the world and they’d still be against it.

“No car means no life in rural Britain. This is an ideological crusade and we as a party and a government going into the next general election need to plant our flag firmly on the side of rural people who need their cars.”

He is pressing ministers to pay greater attention to the development of synthetic fuels, which could be used in petrol and diesel cars to deliver carbon-neutral motoring. But they do not currently meet the rules for the 2030 ban, which state that there must be no emissions at all coming from the tailpipe of a vehicle for it to be exempt.

Smith said the rule meant the Government was making the “huge error” of putting all its eggs into the battery-powered basket, despite problems with the technology and a lack of charging infrastructure.

Craig Mackinlay, the chairman of the 50-strong Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Tory MPs, urged the Prime Minister to lift the “siege” that Britain’s 35 million drivers have been under, saying: “The private motor vehicle is probably the most liberating invention that has ever been created and we should recognise that as a party of freedom and choice.

“Yet we have high diesel and petrol costs and high tax rates compared to the rest of the world. This is a huge voting caucus of people that the Conservatives can now bring round to our cause. We need to show we’re thinking of them and are entirely different from what Labour might be offering them, which would be more Ulez, more LTNs and less freedom.”

He adds that the Uxbridge by-election was “the first time some of the real costs of net zero and similar-type proposals have been analysed by the electorate. We should learn from that.”

He also revealed that his private conversations with ministers have left him unconvinced that many of them really believe in the Government’s policies on net zero and motoring. “When I talk to ministers they’re working from this hymn sheet and they don’t know quite where the hymn sheet has come from,” he said. “You get the feeling they’re not really full onside with it themselves – it’s like an inherited text of the Bible.”

Susan Hall, the Tories’ candidate for Mayor of London, said voters in the capital had been left enraged by Sadiq Khan’s refusal to listen to their concerns about Ulez and LTNs.

“I’m already hearing loud and clear that they don’t want these 20mph zones, they don’t want LTNs and they most certainly do not want the Ulez expansion,” she said. “If you saw some of my emails you would cry, because some of the stories are absolutely devastating. People are losing businesses, people don’t know how they’re going to get to work, other people are going to have to give up their jobs.” She added that Labour’s record in the capital, and fears the party would replicate Khan’s policies elsewhere, could prove a powerful campaigning tool for her own party at the next election (a view bound to be strengthened by Friday’s ruling on Ulez expansion).

“If Labour get in, they’re going to put these Ulez things everywhere,” she warned. “We can imagine that they’ll do whatever they want to do. They’ll be like Sadiq Khan – they won’t listen to what anyone says. It’s all a case of, ‘we know best’, and do you know what, politicians don’t always know best.”

There are signs in recent polling of the public that taking decisive action to swing in behind motorists could pay dividends for the Prime Minister as he seeks to reverse Tory fortunes.

A survey released by YouGov in the wake of the Uxbridge by-election revealed that more than half of Britons are now opposed to the introduction of clean-air charges in their area. The number who say they are against such schemes has risen by 9 per cent over the past two years, and includes more than seven in 10 who voted Tory in 2019. Only a third of voters, overall, back the rollout of Ulez to their own neighbourhood, with even four in 10 Labour backers thinking that to do so would be a bad idea.

Separate polling from earlier this month found that 53 per cent of Britons disagree with the 2030 ban, with almost half worried about the economic consequences it will have.

That survey also found reluctance about EVs, with just 29 per cent saying they would feel confident buying one as their only vehicle, based on the current infrastructure.

Yet, at the same time, the importance voters attach to the environment has increased substantially, showing that a complete reversal on net zero would be dangerous.

YouGov started tracking Britons’ attitudes towards key issues in 2011. Back then, the Government’s green policy was a priority for 8 per cent of the electorate. Fast forward a decade and that figure now stands at 29 per cent, making climate change the fourth most important topic behind immigration, health and the economy.

Fintan Smith, a political research executive at the pollster, said that people’s attitudes towards particular policies such as Ulez are shaped by their personal circumstances.

“The nuance is that actually a lot of this is to do with the fact that people just aren’t as well served by public transport in some areas,” he said. “In London, people support this sort of thing because you’ve got buses and tubes, whereas if you live in rural areas it’s just not practical.”

In the corridors of power, ministers are starting to latch on to the fact that the war on motorists could be a significant new avenue down which to attack Labour. Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, published a letter to Sir Keir on Thursday in which he accused the Labour leader of “flip-flopping all over the place” on Ulez.

Sadiq Khan’s High Court victory against the five councils trying to block the expansion may make Sir Keir’s life even more difficult. The Labour leader initially backed the expansion of the low-emissions zone to all of Greater London, but has since appeared to row back on that support.

Rachel Reeves, his shadow chancellor, declared this week that “with the cost of living, it doesn’t feel like the right time to clobber people with extra charges”.

Her remarks show how Ulez increasingly sits ill with the party’s wider message on net zero, which has been to highlight potential savings to consumers and job creation policies will have, rather than focusing on their environmental impact.

But Tory strategists know that it will be difficult for Sir Keir to draw a clear line in voters’ minds between himself and Khan, who is one of Labour’s most best known politicians.

In recent weeks senior Tories have been stepping up their attacks on the Opposition over Ulez, LTNs and plans by Khan to introduce road pricing in the capital. The party has already had some success attacking Labour over receiving donations from Dale Vince, the multi-millionaire backer of disruptive protest group Just Stop Oil.

And as well as the “Ulez in every town” attack line, ministers also plan to seize on Labour’s record in Wales, where First Minister Mark Drakeford has banned the construction of new roads and is rolling out 20mph speed limits.

“As Conservatives, we want to give people more choice on how they travel while supporting motorists, rather than stopping people from driving,” a Whitehall source said. “In contrast, Labour seem hell-bent on pursuing an ideological, anti-motorist crusade wherever they are in power.

“It’s quite illustrative looking at places where Labour are in control, from Wales to London to local councils’ LTNs, it gives you a flavour of the anti-motorist measures they would want to pursue in government.

“We’re pro-motorists across Government, Labour plainly isn’t – and if you look at us versus them, there’s a very clear divide.”

With his party tailing Labour in the polls, it will be a long road back to power for Rishi Sunak. Increasingly, it looks like a journey the Prime Minister will have to make by car.