Cars crash into two Sacramento-area homes in as many days, in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed into homes in two different Sacramento-area suburbs Sunday and early Monday morning, each causing significant property damage in the separate incidents, authorities said.

One person was taken to a hospital Sunday after a Tesla crashed into an El Dorado Hills home, fire officials said. The Tesla crashed into the corner of a residential structure in the Blackstone neighborhood, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department said in a social media post.

A patient was treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital, the Fire Department said. The post did not specify whether the patient was an occupant of the vehicle or was inside the residence.

The crash caused structural damage to the home, with fire crews staying at the scene to help board up and stabilize the corner of the building, photos posted by the department showed.

Less than 24 hours later, a car drove into a home in the 10600 block of Ambassador Drive in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said early Monday morning.

The driver in the Rancho Cordova crash was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, Gandhi said. The driver’s identity was not released.

The cause of the El Dorado Hills crash was not immediately clear.