CarryMinati’s Second YouTube Channel ‘CarryisLive’ Gets Hacked for Bitcoins, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes!

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati (or, Carry Minati) is in the news again, and this time not for the right reason. The young YouTuber is hogging the media limelight courtesy a hack attack! Yep, you read it right. CarryMinati's second YouTube channel, CarryisLive, a live gaming channel was hacked, and hackers asked for Bitcoins and Ethereum, two of the largest cryptocurrency platform by market capitalization. Now, this situation is grim and saddening, but our meme-loving Tweeples are having a blast posting funny memes and jokes on CarryMinati and YouTuber India for its lapse in cybersecurity all over the micro-blogging platform. While hashtag #carryminati is among the top Twitter trends, but the tweets full of CarryMinati funny memes that would make the 21-year-old Faridabad boy laugh and cry about his fans and followers.

Memes are turning out to be the best way to deal with just about EVERYTHING. If you are happy, share a meme. If you are sad, share a meme. If someone else is winning, share a meme. If someone is going through hell, share a meme. TBH, it is high time; memes should be declared official internet language, because nothing is bringing people closer than memes for sure. Take, for instance, this entire hacking episode of Carry Minati. The poor guy has had a brush with hackers who asked for money by hacking his channel in which he is live streaming while playing games.

According to various tweets online (we do not vouch for their authenticity), Carry Minati's recent video on his second YouTube channel, CarryisLive was hacked. In a now-deleted-tweet, Ajey asked for assistance from YouTube India writing, "@YouTubeIndia My Channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance."

BREAKING: Carry Minati youtube channel "CarryIsLive" hacked. Hacker live streamed 2 videos asking for Bitcoin & Ethereum. #carryminati #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/lJVMTd18ZJ — Crypto Bharat Traders 🇮🇳 (@Crypto_Bharat) July 25, 2020





This late-night tweet purportedly from Carry Minati came at 3.50 am on July 25, but now remains deleted. However, CarryMinati fans who woke up to this news got all pumped up to share hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look at some of them.

Earlier, CarryMinati has come forward to help the flood-affected states of Assam and Bihar. He raised Rs 10.31 lakh for the noble cause and also added Rs 1 lakh to the raised fund from his personal side. "Thank you each one of you who supported this noble cause and helped in gathering INR 10,31,137 for Assam & Bihar on the charity stream today. I will be adding INR 1,00,000 to this amount. I am proud of you all," the YouTuber had tweeted. The contribution will be made to the Assam and Bihar Chief Minister Relief Funds respectively.