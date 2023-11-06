How to carry off a baseball cap like Prince William

The Prince of Wales sporting a baseball cap on tour in Singapore (left) and in the Bahamas in 2020 (right)

The Prince of Wales isn’t known for his particularly noteworthy sense of style. We can’t blame him for that; when your father is frequently feted as one of the best-dressed men in the world, perhaps there’s no point in trying to compete in signature Savile Row suits and country finery. Or perhaps it’s merely generational and something of a deflection tactic; allow his dazzling wife, the Princess of Wales, to take centre stage and let his sense of duty do the talking rather than the clothes.

But the Prince, who is touring Singapore as part of his Earthshot Prize initiative, has slipped into some of the most casual clothes we’ve seen him wear: a white polo shirt, shorts and a baseball cap. The kind of streetwear that in recent years has become a key signifier of the stealth-wealth style movement. The new generation of caps (William’s is Gymshark’s £20 Sharkhead style) are designed to look downplayed but deliberately exude a “don’t look at me” sense of power play. Not for nothing is it the go-to for the mercurial Roy clan in Succession.

Prince William speaking to members of the British Dragons dragon boating club on day two of his visit to Singapore - Getty

Perhaps William has been taking some style leads from his renegade younger brother; the baseball cap’s a mainstay of a certain kind of Montecito celebrity, donned to maintain an incognito yet effortlessly cool air. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rarely without theirs while on runs to the local juice bar, alongside just about every celebrity on the West Coast. The cap in question is standard black with subtle branding – how very Prince William. Nothing as overt as a talking point or a hint of flashiness.

The baseball cap has previous form in royal circles, which is surprising when country-appropriate fedoras or flat caps would be the traditional choice. It was William’s mother, Princess Diana, who made the baseball cap a mainstay in her off-duty ensembles. She was fond of one with a royal crest, donned at the polo or skiing in Kloisters, and even Princess Anne’s been known to don her own Gatcombe Park baseball cap on occasion.

Princess Diana in 1988 - Getty

It makes sense that William would take up the mantle, not least because a cap is the go-to for men who are thinning up top but still want to look youthful. Evolving out of sports uniform in New York at the latter end of the 1800s, it’s the most casual form of headgear. William happened to be in a low-key setup, meeting members of the British Dragons boating club in Singapore, so it looks at home rather than jarring. Obviously any situation that requires a degree of formality calls for a baseball cap to be removed; a friend in the creative industry was chastised for heading into an important meeting wearing a suit and trainers with a baseball cap.

Princess Anne wearing her Gatcombe Park baseball cap in 1994 - Getty

It’s also become synonymous with a certain kind of “tech bro” insouciance; it’s designed not to care but carefully cultivates a look of athleticism and discretion. There’s a reason it’s part of the uniforms of Silicon Valley – see Jeff Bezos in his, alongside the ubiquitous “finance bro” padded gilet – and then there’s the Succession factor.

Jeff Bezos sporting a cap at the Sun Valley Conference in 2018 - Getty

In the hit HBO show, Logan Roy’s feuding brood were rarely without a baseball cap as part of their stealth-wealth attire, designed again to display a closed-off approach, a sense of anonymity (although they opt for the £440 Loro Piana variety). The patriarch of the family himself was also a fan. If Churchill’s go-to was the Homberg, the 21st-century alpha headgear is a baseball cap.

Power caps; Logan Roy (left) and Kendall Roy in Succession - Home Box Office / HBO

It’s also an item that, much like sportswear in general, has crept into the formal sphere of the red carpet in recent years, with Kylie Jenner wearing one at the Met Gala. And as with hoodies, tracksuit bottoms et al, luxury houses have “elevated” it with princely fabrics; Loro Piana’s are rendered in cashmere, as are Italian house Zegna’s, costing £490.

Kylie Jenner wore a cap as part of her outfit for the 2022 Met Gala - Getty

Yours needn’t be quite so crippling, or so statement-making. “I think it’s perfectly acceptable nowadays to wear a baseball cap in most situations,” says men’s fashion stylist Charlie Teasdale, who has a vast array of vintage caps. “It’s not the done thing with a business suit, obviously, but with a lovely corduroy jacket, flannels and Derby shoes it looks great. I think the baseball cap’s now divided into either clean-looking in luxury fabrications, or vintage and full of charm – finding something authentic in, for example, a fishing tackle shop in a seaside town, for a touch of old-school preppy.”

When you’re destined to wear the crown one day, perhaps it’s rather refreshing to don a freshman-style baseball cap while you can.

