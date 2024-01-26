Carry On...Nothin' to See Here But The VERY BEST 2024 Bag Trends
It's a new year and a new season and that could only mean one thing...drumroll please! It's time for a new bag—YAY! A bag is always the very best investment (there are so many styles that can elevate your wardrobe in ways you can't even imagine). That's why I mapped out and pulled together the best ones for the year. By the end of this, you'll be looking for all the affordable designer bags to add to cart immediately!
First things first, you'll be happy to know hobo bags are no longer an early 2000s thing—they have made a steady comeback! All the cool girlies will be totin' one around, I assure you. Also! The basket-woven bag will be an update to your straw bag. The runways demonstrated that a soft clutch is as chic as it is huggable (how sweet is that?)! A shopper style is pretty practical and good for every day—which we need in life, don't we? And finally, the extra large bag will be embraced (pun intended) in 2024 so if you're one to carry your whole life in your bag, you are very welcome! Alright, that's it for my fashion forecast. Scroll through to find your next purchase!
Hobo Bags
I remember the good ol' days when I used to carry my hobo bag everywhere as a teen, so I was v happy to see so many iterations on the runways. Take it from me, hobo bags are very practical.
Valentino
Hermes
Loewe
Basket Weave
Summer isn't summer without a woven bag—am I right or am I right? This season, I saw many basket weave bags in different fabrications. Think: straw, nylon, and leather!
Balmain
Valentino
Bottega Veneta
Soft Clutches
How adorbs is this trend? The runways had so many different materials for these ultra plush clutches and some even had sweet embellishments! These are truly the perfect huggable bag.
Victoria Beckham
Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini
Dries Van Noten
Shoppers
A tote bag is a classic shape that can go with anything; this silhouette is truly seen in all sizes. Wear to the office to carry around your laptop or make it your ideal travel bag.
Prada
Coperni
Louis Vuitton
XL Bags
VICTORY! From hobo to shoppers, you'll have So! Many! Options! To happily tote around the bag that is designed to carry your entire life.
Ferragamo
Coach
Bottega Veneta
