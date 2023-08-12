You can carry your gun in the State Fair of Texas if you meet these requirements

No weapons of any kind are permitted on the State Fair of Texas fairgrounds.

This includes guns, knives, clubs, tasers, etc. All sharp metal objects, such as pocketknives and scissors, are also strictly prohibited. Leave these items at home or in your vehicle, the State Fair website says.

The State Fair says it reserves the right to search all visitors and their bags upon entry into the fairgrounds. If you usually carry a pocketknife and forget it’s in your pocket when you reach the security checkpoint, you’ll be asked to return it to your car or throw it away prior to entering the park.

“If you question whether something is safe to bring in, it probably isn’t – and should be left at home or inside your vehicle,” the State Fair website says.

While the State Fair of Texas does prohibit open carry, it allows fair attendees with valid handgun licenses to carry their handguns in a concealed manner while attending the fair — provided that they know and fully comply with all applicable laws. Unlicensed gun owners are not allowed to enter the fairgrounds with a firearm.

Under Texas Penal Code Chapter 46, a License to Carry a Handgun holder is prohibited from carrying a handgun where a high school, collegiate or professional sporting event or interscholastic event is taking place, which includes the Cotton Bowl Stadium, as well as the State Fair’s livestock facilities where interscholastic events are presented. Note that the State Fair of Texas does not provide lockers for the storage or checking of weapons, so you’ll have to secure your weapon at home or in your vehicle prior to entering the fairgrounds.