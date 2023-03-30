Is Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) Worth UK£1.2 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?
Key Insights
Carr's Group's estimated fair value is UK£0.98 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Carr's Group is estimated to be 24% overvalued based on current share price of UK£1.22
The UK£2.00 analyst price target for CARR is 104% more than our estimate of fair value
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
UK£7.80m
UK£6.40m
UK£5.90m
UK£5.61m
UK£5.44m
UK£5.34m
UK£5.29m
UK£5.27m
UK£5.28m
UK£5.30m
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ -4.89%
Est @ -3.08%
Est @ -1.81%
Est @ -0.92%
Est @ -0.30%
Est @ 0.13%
Est @ 0.44%
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7%
UK£7.3
UK£5.6
UK£4.9
UK£4.3
UK£3.9
UK£3.6
UK£3.4
UK£3.1
UK£2.9
UK£2.8
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£42m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.3m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.2%) = UK£96m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£96m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= UK£50m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£92m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.2, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Carr's Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Carr's Group
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
Threat
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.
