Carroll's double in debut caps comeback, D-backs beat Phils

  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) follows through on a two RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    1/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) follows through on a two RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo high fives Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    2/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo high fives Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo (2) scores on a double by Carson Kelly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    3/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo (2) scores on a double by Carson Kelly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera scores on a double hit by Corbin Carroll during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    4/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera scores on a double hit by Corbin Carroll during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll watches batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies', Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    5/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll watches batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies', Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) is pulled from the game by interim manager Rob Thomson (59) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    6/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) is pulled from the game by interim manager Rob Thomson (59) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    7/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    8/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll scores on a double by Carson Kelly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    9/9

    Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll scores on a double by Carson Kelly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) follows through on a two RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo high fives Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo (2) scores on a double by Carson Kelly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera scores on a double hit by Corbin Carroll during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll watches batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies', Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) is pulled from the game by interim manager Rob Thomson (59) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll scores on a double by Carson Kelly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID BRANDT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Diamondbacks
    Arizona Diamondbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carson Kelly
    Carson Kelly
    American Baseball Player for Arizona Diamondbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Corbin Carroll
    American baseball player
  • Emmanuel Rivera
    Emmanuel Rivera
    Puerto Rican baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead, two-run double in his big league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early seven-run hole to batter the Philadelphia Phillies 13-7 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 early in the game but rallied for six runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth for a 12-7 lead.

Carroll had the hit that pushed the D-backs ahead, breaking a 7-all tie in the fifth with a line drive into left-center that brought home Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera. It was the top prospect's first MLB hit.

Carson Kelly added two hits and four RBIs. Stone Garrett had a solo homer.

Arizona has won four straight. Philadelphia has dropped two in a row.

The Phillies scored in each of the first four innings and looked like they were going to cruise. Kyle Schwarber had the biggest blow, hitting his NL-leading 36th homer deep into the right field seats to give Philadelphia a 7-0 lead in the fourth.

That's when the D-backs started their comeback, scoring six in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-6. Second baseman Jean Segura made a costly error on a bobbled grounder with two outs that extended the inning and Kelly made the Phillies pay with a three-run double down the right-field line.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez gave up no hits through three innings but couldn't get out of the fourth. He gave up six runs, but just two earned, over 3 2/3 innings.

The bullpen couldn't stop the damage. Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) took the loss, giving up five earned runs while getting only two outs.

Luis Frias (1-0) got the win after 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

FUN WITH NUMBERS

It was the first time in D-backs franchise history that they've scored six or more runs in back-to-back innings.

It's also the first time in MLB that it's happened this season. The last team to accomplish the feat was the Dodgers in 2021, when they did it against the D-backs.

It was the first time the Phillies have allowed six or more runs in back-to-back innings since 1997.

BAD BUM

It was another rough start for D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner, who gave up seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings. The veteran has struggled for the past month so manager Torey Lovullo opted to skip the lefty's most recent turn in the rotation.

The extra rest didn't help. The Phillies' lineup was merciless, hitting him hard with nine balls leaving bats at more than 100 miles per hour.

Bumgarner has given up 27 earned runs over 26 1/3 innings in August.

CARROLL DEBUTS

Carroll was promoted after hitting .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

He's become one of the game’s consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. His promotion continues the D-backs’ push to move prospects — like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas — to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.

PHILLY ROB

Phillies star Bryce Harper was wearing a “I Ride With Philly Rob” shirt during batting practice on Monday.

The shirt is in reference to popular interim manager Rob Thompson, who has helped revive the Phillies' season. Thompson was put in charge after veteran manager Joe Girardi was fired in June following a 22-29 start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Reinstated LHP Caleb Smith off the 15-day IL (fractured non-throwing hand). Sent LHP Tyler Holton to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The teams play again on Tuesday. The D-backs will throw RHP Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.66 ERA) while the Phillies will counter with RHP Aaron Nola (9-10, 3.08).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa