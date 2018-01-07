Carroll's 24 lead Oklahoma St. to 96-87 OT win over Iowa St

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma State fought like crazy to get new coach Mike Boynton his first Big 12 win.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday.

Oklahoma State rallied from an eight-point deficit with 3:32 left in regulation. The victory came after a 20-point loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

''It was a huge bounce back game for a lot of guys,'' Boynton said. ''We got our tails kicked the other day, and for us to bounce back from a pretty embarrassing loss - I'm really proud of the guys. That was pretty cool to see.''

Tavarius Shine scored 15 points and Mitchell Solomon added 14 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (11-4, 1-2 Big 12), which snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak in the series.

Cameron McGriff's layup with 46 seconds remaining in overtime put the Cowboys up four, and they held the Cyclones scoreless the rest of the way.

Donovan Jackson scored a career-high 30 points for Iowa State (9-5, 0-3).

''Disappointed for our guys,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''It stinks right now. It's hard, but hopefully, it will help us down the road.''

The Cowboys jumped out to a 23-9 lead and pushed their advantage to 30-17 before going cold. Iowa State took a 31-30 lead on three free throws by Jackson with 2:30 left in the first half. The Cyclones held Oklahoma State scoreless for nearly six minutes during a 17-0 run before Brandon Averette's jumper with 5 seconds remaining in the first half cut Iowa State's lead to 34-32 at the break. Jackson didn't score until 9:03 remained in the first half, but he scored 15 points before the break. At one point, he made three 3-pointers in a span of 2:23.

''I had to jump them at halftime,'' Boynton said. ''I haven't had to do that very often this year, and for those guys to all respond the way they did - I'm really proud of those players.''