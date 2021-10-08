Carroll ISD board votes to reprimand teacher over book after parent files grievance

A teacher at Johnson Elementary School is facing a reprimand over an anti-racist book in the classroom after a parent filed a grievance.

After an executive session that lasted over three hours, trustees voted 3-2 Monday at a specially-called meeting to request that administrators place a reprimand letter in the teacher’s personnel file.

Newly-elected trustee Hannah Smith made the motion to request the reprimand.

Smith, along with trustees Cameron Bryan and Eric Lannen, voted in favor of requesting the reprimand while Todd Carlton recused himself from the vote.

Board president Michelle Moore and trustee Sheri Mills voted against the motion.

During the discussion of Smith’s motion, Mills and Moore expressed their concerns.

“I would like to let the teachers know that if you are worried about teaching in this school district that you should watch this vote. I want you to know that you are right to be worried by whoever votes yes for this vote,” Mills said.

Moore said, “I would add that I think the administration did a great job investigating this and trying to work with the family to address the concerns related to this matter, and I am in agreement with the administration’s decision.”

The book in question is called “This Book is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on how to wake up, take action and do the work.” It has been on the New York Times bestseller list.

The book focuses on stories of people, such as Native Americans who were oppressed as well as stories of hope including one about a former slave, Toussaint Louverture, who led a rebellion for Haiti’s independence.

The book also has activities for children to complete.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram requested more details about the grievance in an email and phone call to the school district, but has not received a response.

The Star-Telegram also reached out to the parent, Sarah Muns, who filed the complaint but did not get a response.

However, Muns told The Texan that she filed the grievance ten months ago after her daughter brought a book home from her class library that she felt was inappropriate for her daughter’s age and grade level.

After Muns discussed her concerns about the book with the principal, she described how her daughter was taken out of class, reprimanded and told that she could not take a book home without the teacher’s permission.