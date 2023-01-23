Can the Carroll girls repeat? Will Fort Worth finally win? Plus more top area soccer stories

We’re almost at the one month mark of the UIL high school soccer season and several Fort Worth-area teams are opening the eyes of the state.

There’s still three months left in the season as teams move one step closer to a state title at Georgetown in April.

What are some area storylines after the first month of the season?

Back-to-back for Southlake Carroll girls?

If you didn’t think Carroll could top last season when it won the Class 6A state championship, you are wrong.

The Dragons, No. 1 in the Fort Worth-area Class 6A rankings, are 11-0 and outscoring teams 72-3

Carroll already has eight shutouts.

Carroll has scored at least eight goals in its last five matches, including 10-0 over League City Clear Springs at the Governor’s Cup in Georgetown. The Dragons went 3-0 with a differential of 26-2 in Georgetown, the same site where they won the state title in April.

The Dragons have the top-ranked area player in junior Kennedy Fuller, a North Carolina commit who scored three goals in the championship game against Rockwall last season.

Kennedy Fuller (10) attacks the goal during the 6A Regional Final between the Carroll Lady Dragons and the Marcus Marauders at McKinney ISD Stadium on April 9th, 2022.

Fuller had 26 goals and 15 assists as a freshman, she reclassified to the Class of 2024, and was district MVP, state champ MVP and all-area MVP. She already has 23 goals and 16 assists in 11 games this season.

Sophomores Zoe Matthews and Hannah Jordan have combined for 13 goals and 18 assists.

Fuller’s freshman sister Kamdyn has eight goals and three assists.

Carroll has seven players in the Top 25 and five in the Top 7 (Kennedy Fuller 1, Matthews 3, Jordan 4, Kenzi Tufts 6, Olivia Geller 7, Kamdyn Fuller 15, Abby Mills 20).

Kennedy Fuller (10) of Carroll celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal late in the 1st half of the 6A Regional Final match against the Marcus Marauders at McKinney ISD Stadium on April 9th, 2022. (Matt Smith/Star Telegram)

Can a Fort Worth ISD team make it back to state?

The Diamond Hill-Jarvis boys soccer team made the Class 4A state championship game in 2021, falling short against Boerne as the Eagles finished in second place.

It was the first time any FWISD soccer team, boys or girls, had reached the final four.

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis poses for a team photo after losing to Boerne 1-3 in the 4A state final at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown Texas, on April 17th 2021. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram).

Fort Worth continued its soccer success as Trimble Tech reached the Class 5A state tournament last season, falling short against Frisco Wakeland.

Can FWISD make it three in a row?

Can they finally get over the hump and win a state championship?

Tech has had its difficulties through tournament season as the Bulldogs are 1-6-1. Three other boys teams have yet to lose a match, Arlington Heights (7-0-2), Wyatt (7-0-2) and North Side (5-0-2).

DHJ is the new No. 1 Fort Worth-area team.

The Eagles are 11-1 and outscoring teams 36-11. Three players are ranked in the Top 10 of the Star-Telegram Top 25.

Don’t forget about TAPPS

TAPPS soccer teams have been playing over a month now as the season began before the UIL.

Three teams made the state tournament last season, Nolan Catholic and Colleyville Covenant boys, and Grapevine Faith girls. Covenant won the D3 title and Faith won the D2 title, the Lions fourth straight state championship.

Will any of them be back?

Faith is off to a 7-4 start and Covenant is 8-1.

Faith is obviously the cream of the crop in Division 2 so it would be a surprise if the Lions didn’t make it back to state. Covenant should be the favorite in D3 as the Cougars only graduated one senior of their championship team.

Grapevine Faith celebrates its third straight TAPPS girls soccer state title with a 7-1 win over Austin St. Michael’s in the D2 title game Friday March 5, 2021 at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

Nolan enters the week 11-7-4.

The Vikings should make another deep run with an experienced group. They graduated three starters and five seniors overall.

Still without a loss

Fort Worth-area teams without a loss after three weeks of the UIL season, boys: Arlington Heights (7-0-2), Wyatt (7-0-2), North Side (5-0-2), girls: Carroll (11-0), Keller (8-0), Mansfield (5-0), Birdville (10-0-1), Burleson Centennial (6-0), Decatur (4-0) and Godley (4-0).

Mansfield and Keller went to the regional tournament last season.

Moving up a class

Crowley and Mansfield Legacy moved up to Class 6A while Argyle and Midlothian Heritage moved up to Class 5A. After three weeks, both Crowley teams have a winning record. The boys are 5-3-1 and the girls are 5-4.

The Legacy teams have had their struggles, without a win.

Argyle girls made the 4A Region 1 final and have fared well in 5A. The Eagles are 7-1-2. The boys are 5-2.

Both Heritage teams reached the regional tournament. The girls were Class 4A state runner-up. The girls are 5-4-2 and the boys are 4-4-3.

Argyle’s Sophie Placke tries to moves the soccer ball against Midlothian Heritage’s Lauren Schmidt in the second half of the Region 1-4A girls soccer final Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin Texas. Heritage went on to win 2-1. Special/Bob Haynes