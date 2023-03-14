Carroll could earn $134M over 9 years with Diamondbacks deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Corbin Carroll would make $134 million over nine years if the Arizona Diamondbacks exercise a 2031 option in his $111 million, eight-year contract.

The deal for the 22-year-old outfielder, announced Saturday, is the largest guarantee for a player with less than 100 days of major league service. Carroll made his big league debut last Aug. 29 and has 38 days of service.

He topped the $72 million, eight-year contract for Atlanta outfielder Michael A. Harris, who had 81 days of service when he reached agreement last Aug. 16 on a $72 million, eight-year contract that begins this season. Harris was voted NL Rookie of the Year.

Carroll gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $3 million in 2024 and $5 million in 2025. He receives $10 million in 2026, $12 million in 2027, $14 million in 2028 — the three seasons he likely would have been eligible for arbitration.

Carroll's deal calls for $28 million a year in both 2029 and 2030, years after he was in line to become a free agent. The Braves' 2031 option is for $28 million with a $5 million buyout.

If he wins an MVP award in any year from 2028-30, his salaries for every following season would escalate by $5 million. If he finishes second through fifth in MVP voting those years, his salaries in remaining seasons would go up by $2.5 million. The maximum increase in any year is $7.5 million.

Carroll, selected 16th overall by Arizona in the 2019 amateu draft., hit .260 last season with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press