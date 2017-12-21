Carrington's 26 leads No. 23 Seton Hall past Wagner

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Seton Hall didn't appreciate the way it unraveled down the stretch against in-state rival Rutgers, ending a five-game winning streak.

''We controlled that game and the way we lost was disappointing,'' Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. ''I thought it was really important for the guys to clear their heads a little bit.''

So Willard gave the 23rd-ranked Pirates a few days off from practice to regroup and recoup. It showed Wednesday night in the Pirates' 89-68 victory over Wagner at the Prudential Center.

''We came back and practiced with a purpose (on Tuesday),'' Willard said. ''Tonight, we played with a purpose.''

Senior guard Khadeen Carrington, who missed three key shots in the loss to Rutgers, bounced back to score a season-best 26 points. Carrington made all six of his attempts from 3-point range.

''Khadeen took good shots Saturday, but he missed shots he normally makes,'' Willard said. ''The big thing I wanted was for him to be our leader the last couple of days. I thought he came to practice very aggressive and very focused and that rubbed off on everyone tonight. I thought his mindset led to this game.''

Carrington was ready to put the loss to the Scarlet Knights in the rear view mirror.

''If you want to be a great player, you can't dwell on bad games, bad losses,'' Carrington said. ''You have to bounce back. You have to put it behind you and get on to the next one.''

Besides Carrington, the Pirates got another solid effort from senior forward Angel Delgado, who scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added five assists. It was the 58th time in his career that Delgado reached double figures in points and rebounds, which is tops in the nation.

''We talked about playing a team that we could beat up on a little from a physical standpoint,'' Willard said. ''It was nice to go inside early. Angel scored on an offensive rebound early. I think we were able to just get things to the rim and put some pressure on them.''