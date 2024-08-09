Carrington wins record-extending seventh gold

Carrington (front) has won seven Olympic golds and one bronze [Getty Images]

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington - the country's most decorated Olympian of all time - has won a record-extending seventh canoe sprint gold medal in Paris.

Carrington, 35, who secured her first Olympic gold at London 2012, triumphed in the women's kayak double 500m alongside Alicia Hoskin.

They pipped Hungary's Tamara Csipes and Alida Dora Gazso, while Germany's Paulina Paszek and Jule Marie Hake took bronze.

The men's event was won by German pair Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke, with Hungary's Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka taking silver, and Australian duo Jean van der Westhuyzen and Tom Green bronze.

In the women's canoe double 500m final, China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won gold, setting a new Olympic record of 1:52.81.

They finished in front of Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok, who took silver, with bronze going to Canada's Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent.

The Czech Republic's Martin Fuksa won gold in the men's canoe 1000m sprint final, setting a new Olympic record of 3:43.16, with Brazil's Isaquias taking silver and Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi bronze.