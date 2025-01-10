Carrington leads Tulsa against Charlotte after 20-point game

Charlotte 49ers (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Charlotte after Braeden Carrington scored 20 points in Tulsa's 82-77 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-4 at home. Tulsa has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The 49ers are 0-3 in conference games. Charlotte is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulsa averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Nik Graves is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press