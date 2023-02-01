Carrier Screening Market Size to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of genetic diseases, rise in number of advanced product launches and surge in availability & affordability of tests drive the growth of the global carrier screening market. By type, the expanded carrier screening segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Carrier Screening Market size was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $6.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11636

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.8 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$6.5 Billion

CAGR

13.8%

No. of Pages in Report

350

Segments Covered

Type, Technology, End-User, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders

Rise increase in awareness of carrier screening among the population and rise in the adoption of advanced throughput technologies

 

Restraints

High cost associated with carrier screening and dearth of skilled professionals

Opportunities

The rise in number of R&D investments by diagnostic and biotechnology companies


Covid-19 scenario-

  • Disrupted healthcare services including genetic counseling that resulted in a reduction in the patient influx to genetic counselors and workforce shortages to perform the essential functions required of newborn screening (NBS) programs had a negative impact on the global carrier screening market.

  • However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track, due to increased demand for carrier screening.

The global carrier screening market is analyzed across type, technology, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11636

By type, the expanded carrier screening segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global carrier screening market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The expanded carrier screening segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

By technology, the DNA sequencing segment contributed to nearly half of the global carrier screening market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The polymerase chain reaction segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 14.9% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global carrier screening market revenue. The reference laboratories segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global carrier screening market revenue. Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global carrier screening market report include Diasorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation), Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., Opko Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, and acquisition to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Healthcare IT Market by Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology (Omic Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, and Cytogenetics Based Tests), Biomolecule (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, and Glyco-biomarkers), Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), and Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Cosmetic Implants Market by Product (Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Facial Implants, Other Implants), by Biomaterial (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Biomaterials): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Endoscopy Devices Market by Product Type (Endoscope, Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment, Visualization & Documentation Systems, Accessories, and Others), Hygiene (Single-use, Reprocessing, and Sterilization), Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030

Neuromodulation Market by Technology (Internal Neuromodulation, External Neuromodulation), by Application (Chronic Pain, Urinary And Fecal Incontinence, Migraine, Failed Back Syndrome, Parkinson Disease, Epilepsy, Tremor, Depression, Other Applications), by Biomaterial (Metallic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials), : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Surgical Sutures Market by Type (Automated Suturing Devices and Sutures), Material (Monofilament and Multifilament), Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, and Ophthalmic Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Blood Pressure, Mental Health, Others), by Component (Devices, Software): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Protein Therapeutics Market by Product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, and Follicle Stimulating Hormone) and Application (Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

DNA sequencing Market by Product (Consumable, Instrument, and Service) Application (Biomarkers and Cancer, Diagnostics, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, and Others), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, and Nanopore Sequencing), and End User (Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Hospitals & Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020- 2030

Fetal Monitoring Market by Product {Ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler Imaging), Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC), Telemetry Solutions, Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (External & Internal), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Accessories & Consumables, and Other Products}, Method (Invasive and Non-Invasive), Portability (Portable and Non-Portable), Application (Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • 6 trade destinations for Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby

    Toronto's O.G. Anunoby could find himself on one of these teams by next week.

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Pacers 141-131

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana's second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd. Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • NHL must decide if hockey really is for everyone

    The NHL needs to reimagine its league-wide Pride Nights amidst controversy surrounding the wearing of special edition warmup jerseys. The New York Rangers became the latest team to come under fire after changing plans and opting against wearing Pride Night-themed warmup jerseys before last week's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, two weeks after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a similar jersey.

  • Zegras scores in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 3rd straight win

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a p

  • Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

    It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent. And it’s terrible that Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well — since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. Tha

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • MacLennan, Black and Shewfelt calling for change in leadership at Gymnastics Canada

    TORONTO — Three Canadian gymnastics stars have joined the call for the resignation of Ian Moss. In a letter to Gymnastics Canada's board of directors, obtained by the CBC, Rosie MacLennan, Ellie Black and Kyle Shewfelt asked for the resignation of Moss, the organization's embattled CEO, and board chair Jeffrey Thomson, saying they have lost confidence the two "have the ability and trust of the community to see Gymnastics Canada through the current crisis." MacLennan is a two-time Olympic gold me

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race

    SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken sitting atop the Pacific Division and looking toward a possible playoff berth. "It’s not an easy grind, an 82-game schedule, like we went through last year,” Francis said. “So watching those gu

  • Column: Six Degrees of Wilks connects dots of NFL racism

    Let's play Six Degrees of Steve Wilks, a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the NFL head coaching ranks. — We'll start with Kliff Kingsbury, a white coach who was fired by Texas Tech in 2018 and somehow wound up as head man of the Arizona Cardinals the very next season. He replaced Wilks, whose first NFL head coaching opportunity resulted in a single, doomed season. Kingsbury would be fired, too, but only after receiving three more years to prove himself than his Black predecess

  • Trocheck, Halak lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Golden Knights

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the New York Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night. Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start. “A great effort, we had a slow start,” the Rangers' Barclay Goodrow said. “Jaro stood on hi

  • Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews out for at least 3 weeks with knee injury

    Matthews suffered the injury during Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — One week ago the Ottawa Senators were frustrated and dejected, but three wins in a span of seven days has changed their outlook. Saturday night the Senators (23-23-3) capped the week with an impressive 5-0 win over the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens. This came following a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night allowing the Senators to feel like things are moving in the right direction. “Our pace is faster,” said Claude Giroux, who led the way with a pair of goals and

  • Canadian defensive back Thomas garnering plenty of NCAA football interest

    Add Ole Miss to the increasing number of American universities interested in Canadian Isaiah Thomas. The University of Mississippi made a scholarship offer Tuesday to the six-foot-three, 197-pound Thomas, who played safety last season at Clearwater Academy International, a private school serving pre-Kindergarten through to Grade 12. The Rebels became the 15th school to make an offer to Thomas, joining the likes of Miami, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Boston College and Penn State.

  • Trocheck, Halak lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Golden Knights

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the New York Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night. Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start. Phil Kessel had a goal for Vegas and Adin Hill finished with 36 saves. The Golden Knights l

  • Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night. Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22. Caleb Martin scored 13 points, Gabe Vincent had 11 and Tyler Herro had 10 for the Heat. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Markell