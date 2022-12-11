Carrier Global's (NYSE:CARR) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.185

The board of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 23% on the 10th of February to $0.185, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.15. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Carrier Global's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Carrier Global was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 22.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 23%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Carrier Global Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Carrier Global has been growing its earnings per share at 21% a year over the past three years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Carrier Global Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Carrier Global (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

