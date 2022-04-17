Carrie Underwood's Strong Legs Shine In a Stunning Asymmetrical Jumpsuit

Carrie Underwood's Strong Legs Shine In a Stunning Asymmetrical Jumpsuit

  • Carrie Underwood, 39, stunned fans at the 2022 CMT Music Awards with an over-the-top performance.

  • The country music star showed off her strong legs in a minidress on the red carpet, and changed into an asymmetrical jumpsuit for the stage.

  • Carrie says running and a plant-based diet help her stay fit.

Leave it to Carrie Underwood to break the Internet (again!). The country music star, 39, turned heads at the 2022 CMT Music Awards twice before leaving it all on the stage.

First, Carrie owned the red carpet in a shimmery, purple leopard print minidress. (Purple is totally her color—she recently rocked it at the Grammys, too.) The mini slit helped Carrie's super sculpted legs shine as she posed with her husband, Mike Fisher.

Then, she shocked viewers by switching looks for her performance onstage. Carrie appeared in a purple, lacy, asymmetrical jumpsuit and sang upside down while suspended in the air. Yes, really—see for yourself here:

And, here's a peek at her red carpet glam:

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt - Getty Images
Photo credit: Terry Wyatt - Getty Images

Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough. "Being a Carrie Underwood fan isn’t just a job it’s a reward…….she constantly delivers with these performances," one user explained. "HOW DO YOU SING LIVE THIS INCREDIBLY WHILE SWINGING YOURSELF AROUND IN THE AIR LIKE THIS???????" someone else asked—and TBH, I'm wondering the same thing.

It *might* have something to do with Carrie's workout routine. Usually, Carrie starts her day off with an a.m. sweat sesh. It helps her get in the right headspace for the day ahead, she told Women's Health.

“To me, working out—my husband has said it—he was like: ‘You’re, like, a more pleasant person to be about when you have a workout in the morning.’ And I was like, ‘I know! I feel better.' "

When she's in the gym, Carrie's trainer Eve Overland says she focuses on toning her entire body. "Each workout incorporates both upper-body as well as lower-body exercises," Overland told E! News.

"Day one could be upper-body push exercises, like chest presses and triceps extensions, and lower-body pull exercises, like hamstring curls and deadlifts," Overland said. "Day two could be upper-body pull, like lat pull-downs and biceps curls, and lower-body push, like squats and lunges."

Balancing a full workout routine while touring the country might sound difficult, but Carrie has a secret tool that helps her stay fit on the road. Turns out, she brings an entire mobile gym with her everywhere she goes.

Based on snapshots from her IG, the gym includes a treadmill, an elliptical, kettlebells, barbells, dumbbells, a cable machine, a leg press, and a bench.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Food-wise, Carrie eats a plant-based diet. “I never eat meat and try to eat totally vegan, which is easiest when I cook for myself,” she explained to Cosmopolitan. For breakfast, she likes making vegan chorizo breakfast burritos or a tofu scramble. Fresh fruit and granola also hits the spot.

Lunch might be a tofurky sandwich with greens and sprouts. “It's not that I'm an amazing chef—I stick to the basics, like roasted veggies and stir-fries," she added.

Is there anything she can't do? Killing it, Carrie!

