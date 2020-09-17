Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats" Performance at the ACM Awards Brought Us Back to 2005

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: (EDITORIAL ONLY. NOT RELEASED. NO COVER USAGE.) In this screengrab, Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments.. (Photo by ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood returned to the ACM Awards stage once again on Wednesday night as she delivered a powerful performance of her iconic hit, "Before He Cheats," as a part of the Entertainer of the Year nominees' opening medley. Dressed in a sparkly gold mini dress live in Nashville, the "Drinking Alone" singer belted out the tune from her 2005 album Some Hearts, alongside fellow nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett, who each sang a snippet of one of their biggest hits. Watch the 14-time ACM winner - who's one of the most awarded women in the show's history - command the stage below.