Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett make history tying for Entertainer of the Year at ACM Awards

Tonight, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett became the Academy of Country Music Awards' first Entertainer of the Year co-winners in the ceremony's 55-year history.

How lucky are we! This year we have not one, but TWO winners for Entertainer of the Year. Congratulations to @ThomasRhett and @CarrieUnderwood! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/txKWXIiwmW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

"And the winner of the ACM Entertainer of the Year is... We have a tie," host Keith Urban said in disbelief. "This has got to be a first... I don't know if I am going to get... I have never heard of it."

Both Underwood and Rhett were shocked as they accepted their trophies.

"Oh my goodness gracious. What is happening right now?" Rhett said, before thanking his family.

"2020 man!" Underwood quipped. "Thank you to the ACM for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett."

The two beat out Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Luke Combs in the category, which has historically been dominated by male acts. Underwood previously won Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2008 and 2009. The singer now ties with Taylor Swift as the female artist with the most Entertainer of the Year wins. This is Rhett's first win and nomination in the category. He also won tonight for Video of the Year with his song "Remember You Young."

Other big wins tonight include Maren Morris for Female Artist of the Year, Luke Combs for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, and Old Dominion for Group of the Year (for the third year in a row) and Song of the Year.

In another first, the ceremony was broadcasted from three different iconic Nashville venues: Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Many fans also tuned in for Swift, who returned to the ACM stage for the first time in seven years to sing her song "Betty" off her new album Folklore.

