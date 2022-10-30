Carrie Underwood Tears Up the Stage in in Bedazzled Chaps and Daisy Duke Shorts

Country queen Carrie Underwood is serving us major fashion inspo time and time again while tearing up the stage on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

First, we were mesmerized by her rehearsal look that showed off her famously toned legs. Then, we became absolutely obsessed with her shining, rhinestone top and matching cowboy boots combo as she took a break from tour to perform for iHeart Radio. This week's look? Well, it deserves a giant "yeehaw"! The "Cowboy Casanova" singer rocked a pair of chaps and, dare we say, we think it's one of our favorite tour fits yet.

Carrie took to Instagram to show fans who haven't bought their tour tickets (👀) a taste of what they're missing in a post beginning with, "Another amazing show in the books!"

The 39-year-old American Idol champion opted for an over-the-top western inspired look as just one of many outfit changes throughout the night. Who else do you know that can pull off daisy duke denim shorts under a pair of embellished cowboy inspired chaps? And, to top things off, she made sure that her body hugging top was designed perfectly to mimic her disco ball-like bottoms that definitely deserve their own security team.

Fans immediately ran to the comment section to marvel at the new tour fit with messages like:

"I NEED YOUR CLOSET 😍"

"THE GOAT PERFORMANCE 🔥 @carrieunderwood DID HER THANG"

"Aaaahmazing show Carrie!! 🔥💗"

"Such an amazing show Carrie!! You never disappoint. Your vocals are insane."

We whole-heartedly agree!

You Might Also Like