Carrie Underwood Can’t Stop Wearing These Adidas Sneakers During Her Workouts

Nicol Natale
·2 min read
carrie underwood 2022 iheartcountry festival presented by capital one red carpet
Carrie Underwood Can’t Stop Wearing These SneakersDave Pedley - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

  • Carrie Underwood, 39, was spotted at a Body Armor event in Austin, Texas wearing the Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Sneakers.

  • The country singer, who founded the fitness app Fit52, loves to stay active with strength training, yoga, and cardio.

  • Underwood has been a long-time fan of the Adidas running shoes, which boast over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

In addition to her wildly successful music career, Carrie Underwood is also a force in the health and fitness industry. With her own athleisure clothing line (CALIA) and a fitness app (Fit52), the 39-year-old singer knows a thing or two about what to wear while working out. Recently, the star was spotted getting her sweat on while wearing Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Sneakers.

Underwood rocked the shoes while at a fitness event in Texas—and we definitely need a pair of our own. You can find the top-rated sneakers on Amazon in a number of fun colors and styles. The kicks have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who say they are “super comfortable” and that the sneakers are the “best workout shoes” they’ve ever owned.

<p>Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$199.97</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RFNKY1X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.a.42490480%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">amazon.com</span>

Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe

amazon.com

$199.97

Shop Now

amazon.com

That’s because these sneakers are packed with support. The memory-foam sole encourages runners to land and push off with ease, while the grippy sole prevents sliding and improves traction, helping you to move better. The knit textured upper is made to let your foot breathe as well as support the entire foot from all angles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BODYARMOR (@drinkbodyarmor)

Underwood loves the Adidas Ultraboosts so much that she’s worn them for years. In 2019, the singer previously gushed to Shape about an earlier version of these popular sneakers. “I bought them on Amazon because I buy everything on Amazon,” she said. “I have knee problems, and I’ve been looking for shoes for years that don’t make my knees hurt. I have one knee in particular that just doesn’t cooperate, and I feel like it matters so much how you walk and what your stride is like and what workout you're doing—but for my knees, these are the most comfortable shoes.”

She also wore them in a beautiful coral pink color, according to a January 2021 Instagram post from Fit52.

Underwood relies on supportive sneakers to help keep up with her intense fitness routine. The country star previously opened up about her workout routine to Prevention, revealing that she exercises four to six times a week with cardio, HIIT workouts, strength training, and Pilates.

She said she works out to keep her physical and mental health in check. “It’s so important on every level, not just from a physical standpoint because you want to do it to look good—that’s just a byproduct and it’s awesome when you’re feeling good about yourself—but for your mental and emotional wellbeing,” she said. “Even if you’re getting up and going for a walk... there’s so many benefits to movement and working your body.”

Well, I'm off to purchase another color of the Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Sneakers so I can work out like Carrie.

