Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans With an Impromptu Performance at a Local Nashville Bar

Imagine going to your favorite dive bar, sitting down to listen to the local band and looking up from your beer to see Carrie Underwood behind the mic. Sounds like a dream, huh? Well, for a few lucky fans in Nashville, you can pinch them all you want, but that wasn't just a dream.

The "Ghost Story" singer recently traded in her red carpet gowns and stage-ready outfits for something a bit more laid-back. While in Nashville, Carrie did what any 39-year-old mom deserves and went on a girls' night out. The singer and four of her friends got dolled up to hit the town. Of course, the rare moment was documented and shared on Instagram with the caption, "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t! 🤪 I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! ❤️you guys!!!"

Fans loved getting to see this side of the singer's life. After posting snapshots of her spending time with family at Dollywood, people are ecstatic to see the Grammy-winning singer enjoy a bit of normalcy between performances and touring. People left comments like:

"Girls’ nights are the best!!❤️"

"Very encouraging to see this part of your life. Always see you singing (which I love) but having friends to hang and support… well that’s the best"

"I would love to be part of ur squad! Awesome 😎"

Carrie kept things cute yet casual in a pair of jeans and floral long sleeve blouse. It's a good thing she did because later in the night the "Cowboy Casanova" singer did what she does best—put on one heck of a performance.

With an impromptu cover of Tom Petty's "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," Carrie hopped onstage with cover band, The Heartshakers, to deliver a surprise performance that no one saw coming. Between this and her iconic duet with Guns N' Rose's Axl Rose at Stagecoach, we're starting to think Carrie would be the perfect country to rock crossover star, but that's another topic for another day.

Now that we're quickly approaching Carrie's The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, we're glad to see the American Idol alum taking some time away from the spotlight before gearing back up for hectic tour life!

