Carrie Underwood Stuns in Bright Neon Shorts and an Animal Print Top

On paper, combining zebra print and neon sounds like the ultimate fashion faux pas, but somehow we aren't surprised that OG American Idol superstar, Carrie Underwood, can pull it off.

Underwood added an extra gig on top of her Las Vegas residency at a music festival this weekend, and fans are raving about the performance. And Carrie was equally impressed with her fans, and even game them a shoutout on Instagram.

"We had such a blast @rmusicfest last night! The crowd was giving the BEST energy!!! Thank you for having us! I hope we get to come back someday soon!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #RogueMusicFest 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," she captioned her concert post.

Carrie's neon jean shorts artfully showcase her insanely toned legs and match perfectly with her zebra print jacket with fringe detailing. She paired the look with short black booties, oversized jewels, a black bodysuit with even more fringe detailing, and her classic Carrie curls. Her outfit did not go unnoticed by fans, they said: “Green is definitely your color!🤩” and "Love this look, Carrie!!!"

Fans were also thrilled to have Carrie in the less frequented area of the Pacific Northwest, and shared their appreciation in the comments:

"It was a fantastic show! You made me smile. You made me cry. You made me praise! You have the best musicians. You rocked it! Thank you for coming to Southern Oregon! ❤️🔥" one fan said. “Skipped prom to see you last night and it was 100% worth it!!” a dedicated young fan wrote. “Best show of the festival🔥🔥🔥Thank you for coming❣️,” another chimed in.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see what Carrie wears to her next performance!

