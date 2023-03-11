Carrie Underwood Shuts Down the Stage in Tiny Bedazzled Shorts

Carrie Underwood is kicking butt and taking names on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

The "Ghost Story" singer has recently been all about the denim and bling. When it comes to bedazzled shorts and sparkles galore, more is more in her book. With Jimmie Allen as her opening act, Carrie has gone full rock n' roll glam while on tour, and she recently shared never-before-seen snapshots from her most recent show on Instagram.

The American Idol alum wrote, "Good times in #Columbus last night at the @nationwidearena !!! Gotta love those weekend crowds! Thanks for coming out and bringing all your #DenimAndRhinestones !!!" as she shared a carousel of recent on-stage style moments. From an oversized denim jacket designed with beaded fringe to a fully bedazzled rainbow bodysuit and of course, her go-to cutoff denim shorts to flaunt those famously toned legs, Carrie's voice isn't the only thing she's showing off at her shows.

Even when looking at still photos, anyone can feel the electric energy that fans have been experiencing during her tour. Many even ran to the comment section raving about their experience like:

"Amazing night! And that voice! 😍❤️🙌🔥"

"Looooved your show Carrie!! You are beautiful!! 🔥"

"Without a doubt, you put on the most amazing performance I’ve ever witnessed. You rocked Columbus! Not only that, your genuine humbleness to the crowd reaction was really touching."

"Drove 9hrs and three states to be there. Absolutely worth it!!🥰"

"What an amazing concert. Carrie is a dynamic performer and so high energy at 39. Wow."

Another person even wrote, "You absolutely deserve Entertainer of the Year!" With the CMA Awards quickly approaching on April 2, we couldn't agree more.

Carrie has received nominations for the coveted category for the last four years, but has yet to be named the winner. Don't know about y'all, but with a memorable Las Vegas residency and this tour under her belt, she's our number one pick for the category. Fingers crossed!

