Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Abs in Bikini Selfie: 'Is It Summer Yet?'

Carrie Underwood is ready for summer!

The country singer, 37, posted a selfie on Saturday showing off a bikini from her athletic apparel line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

“Is it summer yet?” she captioned the photo of her in the swimsuit, a black jungle-printed top paired with bright coral bottoms.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Underwood has posted regular updates on her life while her family practices social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. She and husband Mike Fisher have been spending quality time with sons Jacob, 16 months, and 5-year-old Isaiah.

RELATED: From Laundry Piles to Microwave Burritos On-the-Go: What Carrie Underwood's Life Is Really Like

Earlier this month, Underwood shared a photo of Fisher buzzing their older son’s hair and joked that she would be “next” to receive a haircut from the retired hockey star.

Underwood posted the photo, featuring son Isaiah, to her Instagram Story and captioned it, “backyard hair cuts.” The photo was followed by posts that read "I'm next" and "JK."

In mid-April, the mom of two shared a sweet photo of Fisher playing airplane with their two boys, holding up Jacob in one palm and Isaiah in the other.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Look into 'Mornings at the Fisher House' — with All of Her Boys!

Having fun with the activity, Isaiah kept his arms out to the side pretending to be an airplane while baby Jacob looked directly at his dad who was laying on the floor.

“Mornings at the Fisher house. ✈️ ✈️,” Underwood captioned the post.

In addition to focusing on family time, the “Blown Away” singer has been staying active during the ongoing pandemic.

Story continues

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Stays Fit amid Coronavirus Crisis as She Encourages Fans to 'Believe' in Themselves

In April, she shared a photo set on Instagram showing herself wearing CALIA workout gear. She captured the snaps while posing inside what appears to be her in-house fitness room.

Keeping her caption simple, Underwood wrote, “💜 #BelieveInYourself #MondayMotivation #ChooseYou @CALIAbyCarrie.”