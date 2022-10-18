Carrie Underwood shares the 'super-selfish' moment in her new 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Carrie Underwood didn’t mind “being in the trenches” for a month before the launch of her new tour.

She relished the production rehearsals and costume fittings (she sports about a dozen different looks) and learned how to be strapped into the “orb” that transports her through the air from the main stage to the back of the arena.

Underwood’s 43-date tour to support her ninth album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” launched Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, and she'll pingpong around the country through March.

This marks the country behemoth’s first road run since 2019 – her Las Vegas residency, "Reflection," kicked off in December – and she’s eager to bring her massive hits (“Before He Cheats,” “Cowboy Casanova,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel”) and new songs (“Ghost Story,” “Crazy Angels”) to fans.

Carrie Underwood takes flight during opening night of her &quot;Denim &amp; Rhinestones&quot; tour in Greenville, South Carolina, on Oct. 15, 2022.
It’s just another chapter in a stratospheric career that includes 66 million albums sold worldwide, nine Country Music Association Awards and eight Grammy awards.

From her second stop Monday in Indianapolis, Underwood, 39, chatted about her aerial preparation, staying in (even better) shape and her “super-selfish” moment in the show.

Question: How did you feel after the first concert wrapped?

Answer: By the end of the first show, everyone breathed a small sigh of relief. We had a little mini-celebration afterward, but I had my kids out with me and the oldest one (Isaiah, 7) hung in there as long as he could.

Are the kids joining you on the road? (Underwood also has a 3-year-old son, Jacob, with husband Mike Fisher.)

No. For the first time since my last two tours they won’t be with me. The oldest is in school and we don’t want to disrupt his schedule too much. But we roll through a town and will play a show, and I’ll go back to Nashville for the day and fly back out.

Carrie Underwood says she makes fitness a priority when preparing for a tour and enjoys the numerous costume changes in her shows.
Tell me about your decision to do some aerial work in this show.

We dabbled a bit for the CMT Awards (in April) and I was like, how can we implement something else in our show? I love (secondary) stages  (at the back of the arena) because I enjoy seeing everyone rather than just feeling their presence. I had to get back there somehow, so I might as well fly!

What did you learn as a performer in Vegas that you were able to translate into a touring production?

I’ve always enjoyed the idea of having a show versus just playing a concert.  I love having lots of production elements that make things feel unique and songs feel extra special. The Vegas show took that to a new level, since we have aerialists. We’ll be back (there) next year.

Carrie Underwood gets her rock on during her 2022-2023 tour, including a cover of Guns N' Roses' &quot;Welcome to the Jungle.&quot;
You always stay in amazing shape, but I would imagine going on the road requires more stamina.

I sing a lot of hard songs and I want to move freely and be able to get up and down stairs and wear my heels and change into outfits and stay healthy throughout the touring process. I take staying in shape very seriously for myself and the show. If I were going to a concert, I would want to see whoever it was at their best.

Do you have a specific workout routine?

I have ventured into the fitness space with the fit52 app and I’ll do circuit training and mix in some heavier weights. Some days my body just wants to run, so I try to listen to what I want to do. I do ramp-up cardio before each tour or Vegas, and with the aerial stuff I have to make sure my shoulders are staying in good shape.

You’re bringing (tour opener) Jimmie Allen out to sing the title track of your new album with you. Why is he the right partner for this tour?

He has a lot of momentum in his career, a lot of radio success. I feel like the audience would know and enjoy him. He’s a showman, for sure. He has a great voice, he’s nice to be around, he’s funny and easygoing. You want to like the people you’re on the road with. He sings songs about Jesus in his set and so do I.  And he’s very bling-y, so he’s quite a good fit for “Denim & Rhinestones.”

You’ve added “Welcome to the Jungle” to your set list as an encore. Did you decide to include it after you and Axl (Rose) had your moment at Stagecoach this spring?

Guns N’ Roses is for sure a definite favorite, and we’ve covered them throughout my career. But being around them (at Stagecoach) ... I feel like I’ve been working up to “Welcome to the Jungle” for a while. I figured if I’m going to do (the song), let’s do it now. That’s my super-selfish moment in the show – it’s all mine and for me!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carrie Underwood kicks off Denim & Rhinestones tour for 2022 and 2023

