Carrie Underwood Shares Barefaced Selfie During Her 5-Mile Run

Carrie Underwood got in a workout on #GobalRunningDay and snapped a gorgeous barefaced selfie afterward.

On Wednesday, the country superstar posted a photo on her Instagram Story during her five-mile run with friend and Nashville bakery owner Ivey Childers while participating in the worldwide event that celebrates running and promotes an active lifestyle.

Underwood looked flawless in the post-workout snap, wearing a black ball-cap and a neon yellow sports bra as she gives a thumbs up to the camera with Childers smiling in the background.

“Got 5 miles in with my favorite runner @iveychilders,” she wrote over the sweaty selfie, adding the official hashtag for the event, which went digital this year amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One day prior, in solidarity with others moved by the death of George Floyd, Underwood posted a black square on Instagram for "Blackout Tuesday" writing: “I’m listening and learning. I want to be better...Praying for peace, understanding and transformed hearts.”

She also shared Universal Music Group Nashville's post announcing that they would be participating in "Blackout Tuesday," and wouldn't conduct any business on Tuesday, June 2.

During her time self-isolating with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic, Underwood has been keeping her followers updated with recipes she’s tried at home, workout videos with her husband and more.

The CALIA founder recently posted a workout mirror selfie from what appears to be her in-house fitness room, wearing her activewear designs while sharing a little quarantine fitness motivation in the caption.

“💜 #BelieveInYourself #MondayMotivation #ChooseYou @CALIAbyCarrie," she wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

Nutritionist Cara Clark commented her post noting that the singer looked fit. “You look sooo strong! Wish we could workout together sooner than later 💪.” Underwood’s fans shared several sweet comments.

“Oh wow I love those leggings!” one wrote. “The inspiration we need ❤️ thanks Carrie,” another added. “Looks like your having a happy day judging by your smile. Wishing you a great day and success in your endeavors❤️❤️❤️😎,” a third person wrote.

On March 31, one day before reminding her followers to stay indoors , Underwood shared a photo of herself looking at some of her clothing designs in her closet.

“Trying to stay productive while indoors (and wearing my fave #PowerSculptLeggings), so checking out some new looks from @CALIAbyCarrie!” she captioned the photo.