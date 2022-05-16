Carrie Underwood, Michael Bublé and Thomas Rhett to Perform on American Idol Season Finale

Daniela Avila
·2 min read
Michael Buble, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett
Michael Buble, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett

Carlos Alvarez/Getty, Barry Brecheisen/Getty, Jason Kempin/Getty Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett

Don't worry, American Idol fans! Though the season 20 finale is going to be a nail-biter as we wait to see which contestant takes home the title — it'll also be a night with fun-filled performances to take the edge off.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the singing competition series' season finale will include a star-studded lineup of performances.

Beginning with the show's judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will each take the stage for special performances as their season comes to a close.

Raymond Liu via Getty

Later, Perry will return to the stage with country star Thomas Rhett, whom she collaborated with on "Where We Started" on his recently released album of the same name.

More performances throughout the night will include Idol alum Gabby Barrett, Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood, Deanna Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida and Tai Verdes.

Meanwhile, as announced on last week's episode, Michael Bublé will hit the stage with top seven contestant Christian Guardino.

At the season finale next week, the top three contestants will hit the stage in hopes of securing America's vote, with one round dedicated to Bruce Springsteen.

At last week's show, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that constants Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager had tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they couldn't be present during the live show and had to deliver their performances in an alternative way.

PEOPLE caught up with both contestants — who ended up making the top five — after the show and they detailed their thought processes.

"I was pretty worried," Hager said. "They filmed my rehearsals from before I got my positive result back and my throat was already getting kind of weird at that point. There's something about being in that studio with that crowd that really just elevates performances. And I was really, really nervous. Going up against the other contestants who are in the room ... it's so daunting to have my fate sealed for me yesterday, and then just waiting to see how it plays out."

Meanwhile, Thompson said it was a matter of pushing through his pain.

"This morning, I woke up with probably ... I've never had such a sore throat my entire life. It was killing me," he said. "I was just trying to push through it. I honestly can't believe I made it through because it was hurting that bad. I was having such problems with it. I'm just glad it worked out."

The top five contestants are Thompson, Harold, Leah Marlene, Nicolina and Huntergirl.

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for