Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Sting and More Gather to Celebrate Vince Gill for 'CMT Giants': PHOTO

Rachel DeSantis
·3 min read
CMT Giants Group Photo

Catherine Powell/Getty for CMT BACK: Cody Johnson, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Keb’ Mo’, Luke Combs FRONT: Wendy Moten, Jenny Gill, Vince Gill, Corrina Grant Gill, Carrie Underwood, Ricky Skaggs

The stars are aligning for Vince Gill!

The legendary singer-songwriter, 65, is the subject of a CMT Giants special airing Friday night — but on Monday, country's best and brightest gathered to tape their appearances, and PEOPLE has an exclusive picture sneak peek.

The photo shows some of the night's performers, including Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs and Ricky Skaggs, standing shoulder to shoulder with other participants, including Sting, Keb' Mo' and Wendy Moten. Gill's daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill stand on either side of their father.

The snap was taken at the end of the evening, after the 90-minute special was taped at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University in Nashville.

The special will celebrate Gill's storied career, which includes 19 CMA Award wins, 22 Grammy Awards, 30 million albums sold and a 2007 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In addition to those pictured, Brad Paisley and Maren Morris will also perform, and Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire and Rodney Crowell will appear as special guests to "share personal stories, reflect on their time working with Gill and speak to his forever impact on country music," according to a press release.

Gill will also take part in a sit-down interview that'll cover all things career, songwriting, musical influences and future plans.

The musician's wife, singer Amy Grant, had to miss the taping as she recovers from a bike accident that took place in July.

"She's doing great," Gill told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she's "pretty torn up" about not making it. "With her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still."

"That's hard for her because she is very active," he explained. "She knows that she is well thought of, well-loved and represented tonight, so it's all good."

CMT Giants launched in 2006, and has honored other stars like McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson, Kenny Rogers and Charley Pride over the years.

"From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music," Margaret Comeaux, CMT's Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events, said in a statement. "He is a true 'artist's artist' who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed 'CMT Giants' distinction."

This will be the first-ever televised performance for the venue, and the special will air Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

