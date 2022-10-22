Carrie Underwood Looks Incredible in Short Shorts and Rhinestone Cowboy Books

Just when we thought that there was no possible way Carrie Underwood could shine any brighter, she proved us wrong.

As one of the most renowned country singers in the biz, she's built quite the career since her American Idol days. With a brand-new album and tour, fans are loving this new Denim & Rhinestones era that the singer's stepped into. And just like her album's name, the "Ghost Story" singer just debuted a sparkling new fit that deserves some major commotion.

Carrie performed in her home city of Nashville for iHeart Radio LIVE. Of course, her vocals were on point, but it was her outfit stole the show!

Terry Wyatt - Getty Images

The singer rocked tiny white shorts to show off those famous Carrie Underwood legs (DUH) and paired them with a silver, sparkling top fit for a disco.

Terry Wyatt - Getty Images

The razzle dazzle didn't stop there, either. Carrie completed the look with short, bedazzled cowboy boots. After all, there's no such thing as too much sparkle when it comes to the "Cowboy Casanova" singer.

The 39-year-old Oklahoma native, posted a smiling headshot prior to the show reminding fans to tune in. With flowing locks straight out of a L'Oréal hair commercial, fans ran to Carrie's comments to leave sweet messages like:

"Truly a legend"

"Gorgeous🔥🔥"

"❤️My icon and role model"

"So beautiful 😍😍😍"

After kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on October 15, we're just a few shows in and it already looks like a show fans don't want to shouldn't miss. We're talking aerial acrobatics, soaring over the crowd, electrifying pyrotechnics and of course, killer outfits combining her signature denim and rhinestones.

Needless to say, we can't wait to witness more iconic Carrie moments as she tears down stages around the country!

